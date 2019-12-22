Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Orael James Parker, 49, and Kathlyn Latrell Holman, 59
■ Sarah Ann Hunziker, 27, and Kessy Jaraine Hebert, 45
■ Henry Allen Nerren, 63, and Tandy Colette Parrott, 53
■ Justin James Ehrhardt, 29, and Sarah Joanne Anderson, 20
■ Jonathan Daniel York, 23, and Krysta Dawn Glaser, 22
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Harold Everette Kelley Jr. and Jessica Lin Kelley
■ Rachella Bautista Massey and Mikel Christian Massey
■ Kristin Denise Hightower and Waylen Scott Hightower
■ A.W. and D.W.
■ Summer Simoneaux Bryant and Chad Lee Bryant Jr.
A.P. and M.P.
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Bradley Bonds v. The State of Texas
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Taylor N. May, Gene Autry May
■ Armando Ramirez v. The State of Texas
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Ernest Cade Jenkins
■ Discover Bank v. Gay N. Hilton
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Ila Mayfield v. Burger King Corporation and U.S. Merit Inc.
■ In RE: Laurie Abner Durbin an adult
■ In the matter of name change of Amy Sue Zamora, an adult
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Michael Jean Allen, criminal trespass, 10 days jail
■ Steven Alan Baker, wrong, fictitious or obscured insignia, failure to identify, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Shane William Cox, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana dismissed; evading arrest, 180 days jail, convicted
■ Charles Eddie Evans Jr., interfering with public duties, resisting arrest, 60 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Wade Patrick Finley, unlawfully carrying a weapon, one year probation, deferred
■ Chad Jamar Galloway, possession of a controlled substance, one day jail, convicted
■ Alexis Cierra Gladney, two counts of assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Richard Edward Golembiewski, assault/family violence, nine months probation, deferred
■ Amy Denise Jones, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Travis Walter Lilley, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted
■ David Wayne Marquardt, violation of court orders, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Ramona Dawn Menefee, driving while license invalid, dismissed
■ James Carl Phillips Jr., driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Damon Ectrick Lakeith Powell, assault/family violence, 18 months probation, convicted
■ Jose Argelio Cepero Rivero, no log/duty status not current, 120 days probation, deferred
■ Omar Roque, deadly conduct, dismissed
■ Courtney Blake Scott, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Cassidy Jordan Wilder, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Ashley Lynn Williams, driving while intoxicated or with open alcohol container, dismissed
■ Charles Leon McBride, theft by check, 30 days jail, probation revoked
■ Peyton Parks Carroll, possession of a controlled substance, 10 days jail, probation revoked
■ Anthony Ray Adams, criminal mischief, 120 days jail, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Joshua Lee ray, sex offender’s duty to register, five years prison, convicted
■ Kenneth Gabriel Brewer, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ Deandre Charles Lane, possession of marijuana, five years probation
■ Matthew James Allsbrooks, sexual performance of a child, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Clifton Capiti, driving while intoxicated, eight years probation, convicted
■ Joshua Colyn Pinner, assault/family violence, five years probation, deferred
■ Shane William Cox, escape while arrested for felony, two years prison, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, six years prison, convicted
■ Billie Jean Cuttler, conspiracy to commit capital murder, 35 years prison, convicted
