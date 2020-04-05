Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Ferguson Enterprises LLC FKA Ferguson Enterprises Inc v. Jeb David Stringer
■ Discover Bank v. Victor A. Sanchez
■ Discover Bank v. Michael L. Dewberry
■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Pascual Sanchez
■ ■ ■
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Rayford James Murphy, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Rayford James Murphy, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a controlled substance, dismissed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.