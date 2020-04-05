Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Ferguson Enterprises LLC FKA Ferguson Enterprises Inc v. Jeb David Stringer

■ Discover Bank v. Victor A. Sanchez

■ Discover Bank v. Michael L. Dewberry

■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Pascual Sanchez

■ ■ ■

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Rayford James Murphy, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Rayford James Murphy, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a controlled substance, dismissed

