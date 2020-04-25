Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Christopher Michael Neely, 47, and Pamela Sneed Rollins, 57

■ Jason Lee Hough, 20, and Ashley Elizabeth Greenwell, 25

■ Gregory Duan Miller, 38, and Janet Concha, 33

■ Corbyn Taylor Weeks, 28, and Taylor Nicole Russell, 25

■ Ryan Allen Mitchell, 27, and Ashley Jordan Cotten, 22

■ Brandon Lloyd McGaughey, 38, and Inah Nieves Tocao, 29

■ Kenneth Patrick Dies, 71, and Jackie Deen Salisbury, 52

■ Michael Woods Linton, 47, and Stacey Ramona Stephens, 52

■ Victor James Mills, 21, and Kayla Renae Scheer, 20

■ Robert Roy Ellis II, 40, and Wendi Allison Oshaughnessy, 50

■ Jerry Lee Johnson, 55, and Kimberly M. Gates, 44

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ The State of Texas v. Gillespie Partners LTD and Lamar Advantage Outdoor Company LP

■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Veronica Kay Morehart

■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Janice Deanette Suggs

■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Logan Ezra Netherton

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Emmitt Ted Burney, criminal trespass, five days in county jail, convicted

■ Dustin Michael Loper, motion to revoke probation, dismissed

■ Sherman Jamati Porter, disregard official traffic control device, community control for 90-days, deferred

■ Reyna Rivera, assault causing bodily injury/family violence, 60-days confinement in county jail

■ Deven Smith, speeding, convicted

