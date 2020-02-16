Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Ascencion Caldera, 38, and Chassidy Marie Darsi, 40
■ John Louie Sullivan II 25, and Emilia Taelar Gregorcyk, 25
■ Trevor Hilton McCleskey, 28, and Julie Lavon Armes, 19
■ Robert Allen Meadows, 53, and Robbie Elizabeth Kessler, 49
■ Joshua Aaron Wasendorf, 27, and Keslee Alissa Harris, 23
■ John Angel Gonzalez, 23, and Ashley Leanne Capps, 24
■ Mason Christopher Nair, 28, and Priscilla Jodeon Van-Scoy, 29
■ Thomas Matthew Ebrom, 24, and Chrystal Paige Batteas, 22
■ Timothy Paul Cheney, 42, and Tracy Lynn Carter, 45
■ Corbin Garrett Durham, 23, and Jayce Nicole Guerrero, 24
■ Michael Matthew Mecham, 38, and Jenae Lea Henry, 31
■ Antonia Dearrell Barker, 55, and Rosalind Lynette Moffett, 52
■ Matthew John Isenhart, 34, and Kelly Laurem Stewart, 31
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Beth Ellen Brown and Raymond Deon Brown
■ Rachel Marie Jackson and Jason Dewayne Jackson
■ Jason Kyle Harris and Keisha Marie Ray
■ Rivas Martinez and Erica Garza Martinez
■ Cody Lynn Hyde and Brent Owen Hyde
■ Jenna Courtney and Clifton Courtney
■ Juan Manuel Pineda and Flor Maria Pineda
■ Misty Cook Terrazas and Juan R. Terrazas
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Dalton L. Weaver
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Kourtney K. Wilson and John H. Wilson
■ State of Texas v. Winston Land and Cattle Co. Inc. and City of Lufkin
■ Leng Tang v. The State of Texas
■ Synchrony Bank v. Tammy Grigg
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Texas Department of Transportation
■ Discover Bank v. Charles M. Rhame and Elizabeth Rhame
■ The State of Texas v. Fleming Barrows, principal and Todd E. Kach and Melissa Silva, attorneys at law, surety
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Kaitlyn Faith Walters
■ Robert Hallett MD v. Kaywin Carter MD, David Bailey MD, Ravinder Bachireddy MD and Memorial Health System of Texas, individually and DBA CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin
■ Bankers Healthcare Group LLC v. Hunter Looney MD and PA, and Warren H Looney
Cach LLC v. Anthony Wells
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Kevin Clyde Alexander, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Nikolas Gage Armstrong, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Mark Joseph Barnes, theft, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Reagan Kale Bowman, obstructing highway passageway, one year probation, deferred
■ Daniel Lewis Brown, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Sara Burciaga, theft, one year probation, deferred
■ Brandy Taylor Butler, theft, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Curtis Ryan Chance, assault/family violence, nine months probation, deferred; burglary of vehicle, 30 days jail, probation revoked
■ Ronald Lee Conley, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Jonathan D. Curbow, driving while intoxicated, 11 months probation, convicted
■ Casey Dixon, possession of a controlled substance, one year probation, deferred
■ Bretton Tyler Ebarb, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Benigno Garcia Valencia, driving while intoxicated, five days jail, one year probation
■ Juan Jose Garza, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Alexandro Marines, possession of marijuana, 40 days jail, convicted
■ Mariah Ann Matchett, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Jacob Dalton Mosley, possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted of lesser charge
■ Kathryn Gail Naquin, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Donald Byron Parish, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Tammy Michele Perkins, accident involving damage to vehicle, dismissed
■ Thomas Gregory Ramos Jr., possession of dangerous drug, 90 days jail, convicted; possession of dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, nine days jail, probation revoked
■ Arthur Russell Records, possession of drug paraphernalia, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Jory Lagette Smith, failure to identify, 10 days, convicted
■ William Wayne Smith, possession of marijuana, three days jail, convicted
■ Lesa Ann Thompson, assault, dismissed
■ Michael Shane Thompson, possession of marijuana, convicted
■ Donnie Lamont Wilson, resisting arrest, 50 days jail, convicted; theft, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Paula Johnson Davis, driving while intoxicated, 90 days jail, probation revoked
■ Kara Glover, possession of marijuana, five days jail, probation revoked
■ Rodger Adrian Valenzuela, assault/family violence, 75 days jail, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Shawn James Daggett, burglary of habitation, dismissed
■ Jacob Albert Hegmann, possession of a controlled substance, probation discharged
■ Billie Jean Cuttler, capital murder of a person under six years of age, dismissed
■ Faustino Villela, indecency with a child, indecency with a child-exposure, 10 years probation, pending
■ Timothy Lee Germany, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Michael James Whittamore, possession of a controlled substance, two years probation, convicted
■ Tammy Lynette Johnson, assault of a public servant, assault/family violence, two years prison, convicted; escaping while arrested/confined for another felony, six months state jail, convicted
■ Corey Tyler Thompson, possession of a controlled substance, two years state jail, convicted; prohibited substance in a correctional facility, two years prison, convicted; burglary of building, two years state jail, probation revoked; possession of a controlled substance, five years prison, probation revoked
■ Christopher Allan Kalb, 12 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Michaeal James Whittamore, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ Colton Dewayne May, theft, one year state jail, convicted
■ Pablo Cruz, assault/family violence (occlusion), two years prison, convicted
■ Jennifer Kennedy Grimes, possession with intent to promote child pornography, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Rebecca Ann Fletcher, forgery of a financial instrument, eight years prison, convicted
■ Lera Shirlene Reese, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, other
■ Eric Dewayne Falvey, evading arrest with vehicle, five years prison, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, three years prison, convicted
■ Richard Darrell Lyles, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, other
■ Eric Michael Olvera, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, eight years probation, convicted
