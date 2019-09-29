Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Darrin Dewane Oliphant, 39, and Maria Josefina Perez, 39

■ Lewis Edward Wilkerson III, 31, and Lacie Ariane Kendrick, 25

■ Rolando Ybarra Jr., and Karen Michelle McHaney, 21

■ Patrick Joseph Gergen, 24, and Jessie Cheyenne McWhorter, 26

■ Bryant Paul Chavin, 36, and Erika Nicole Crawford, 28

■ Joseph C. Peacock, 60, and Aletha Blount Hall, 57

■ Jabroderick Chacon Rodgers, 29, and Lotonia Labelle Anders, 29

■ Richard Shea Fenley-Farley, 26, and Kimberly Violet Armijo, 33

■ Clay William Tillar, 20, and Bethany Cheyenne Carter, 21

■ Donterrius Devonta Anthony, 27, and Dalija Sonki Ballard, 23

■ Bradley Luke Smith, 37, and Amanda Michelle Hodges, 33

■ Anastacio Labra, 33, and Judith Hernandez, 36

■ Gregorio Escobedo, 50, and Guillermina Campbell, 46

■ Cameron Ladon Benton, 44, and Anderia Priscilla Felder, 38

■ Deangelo Dezel Reggie, 22, and Vanee Shavon Scott, 19

■ Adan Garcia, 25, and Kelsey Louise Reyes, 26

■ Garrett Jase Brown, 22, and Amanda Kelly Faircloth, 22

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ John Cain v. Tracie Lyne Sible Cain

■ Hilda Galvan Guerrero and Taurino Honorato Enriquez

■ Amanda Brooke Bass and Cody Dwayne Bass

■ Amy Michelle Young King and Steven Dwain King

■ Satpal Kingh and Manpreet Kaur

■ Tami Lin Compton and Patrick Alan Risinger

■ Angie Garcia and Jesus Garcia

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Fermin Avila Jr., criminal trespass, nine months probation, deferred

■ Christopher Randall Buster, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred

■ Quincy Dayshone Casey, possession of a controlled substance, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Katelyn Breanne Elliott, criminal trespass, theft, 20 days jail, convicted; failure to identify, dismissed

■ Travosky Ramone Garrett, evading arrest, nine months probation, deferred

■ Shelton Klevon Glenn, resisting arrest, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Lacey Lee Holderfield, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Dylan Robert Horton, assault/family violence, six months probation, deferred

■ Roland Dean Ingram, criminal trespass, five days jail, convicted

■ Ashley McCool, theft, bail jumping and failure to appear, nine months probation, deferred

■ Emily Ann Payton, driving while license invalid, one year probation, deferred

■ Shannon Deann Powell, possession of marijuana, five days jail, convicted

■ Mary Garcia, driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Criselda Sanchez, two counts of theft, one year probation, deferred

■ Johnathan Wayne Sullivan, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Kerry Gordon Tankersley, speeding, 120 days probation, deferred

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Jessica Renee Shird, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, community supervision

■ Semion Demontford Williams, robbery, three years prison, convicted

■ Barbara Denise Marze, driving while intoxicated, six years prison, probation revoked

■ John Darren Crawford, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision

■ Christopher Paul Griffin, theft, 12 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Jeremy D. Johnson, evading arrest with vehicle, community supervision

■ Robbin Alton Adrian, theft, probation discharge

■ William Thomas Dykes, sex offender’s duty to register, dismissed

■ Matthew Greggory Carnes, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, sentence modified; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, placed on shock probation

■ David Leroy Kranzler, driving while intoxicated, four years probation, convicted

■ John Calvin Whitmore, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, 10 years prison, convicted; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years probation, deferred

■ Jacon Leon Pipes, driving while intoxicated, seven years probation, convicted

■ Christopher David Tamez, tampering/fabricating evidence, five years probation, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Cody Lane Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred

■ Monica Kay Bush, assault/family violence, four years probation, deferred

■ Francisco Javier Nolasco, stalking, five years probation, convicted

■ Christopher David Tamez, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted

■ Breanne Guzman, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, three years prison, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, nine months state jail, convicted

■ Kaleb Tramaine Williams, obstruction or retaliation, 12 months probation, pre-trial diversion

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Charlotte Harris

■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Joe Huffman

■ The State of Texas v. Hiram Heath Murray, principal, and Shanna Glawson DBA Angelina County Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Rafael Acevedo, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety

■ The State of Texas v. Joseph Froehlich, principal, and Shanna Glawson DBA Angelina County Bail Bonds, surety

■ Rodney Allen Pigg v. The State of Texas

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Bluebonnet Financial Assets v. Cashaylla R. Lister AKA Cayshalla Raquell Machado

■ Name change of: Latashia Lashay Bell

■ Ally Bank v. Ricardo Montalvo and Ricardo Montalvo Jr.