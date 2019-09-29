Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Darrin Dewane Oliphant, 39, and Maria Josefina Perez, 39
■ Lewis Edward Wilkerson III, 31, and Lacie Ariane Kendrick, 25
■ Rolando Ybarra Jr., and Karen Michelle McHaney, 21
■ Patrick Joseph Gergen, 24, and Jessie Cheyenne McWhorter, 26
■ Bryant Paul Chavin, 36, and Erika Nicole Crawford, 28
■ Joseph C. Peacock, 60, and Aletha Blount Hall, 57
■ Jabroderick Chacon Rodgers, 29, and Lotonia Labelle Anders, 29
■ Richard Shea Fenley-Farley, 26, and Kimberly Violet Armijo, 33
■ Clay William Tillar, 20, and Bethany Cheyenne Carter, 21
■ Donterrius Devonta Anthony, 27, and Dalija Sonki Ballard, 23
■ Bradley Luke Smith, 37, and Amanda Michelle Hodges, 33
■ Anastacio Labra, 33, and Judith Hernandez, 36
■ Gregorio Escobedo, 50, and Guillermina Campbell, 46
■ Cameron Ladon Benton, 44, and Anderia Priscilla Felder, 38
■ Deangelo Dezel Reggie, 22, and Vanee Shavon Scott, 19
■ Adan Garcia, 25, and Kelsey Louise Reyes, 26
■ Garrett Jase Brown, 22, and Amanda Kelly Faircloth, 22
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ John Cain v. Tracie Lyne Sible Cain
■ Hilda Galvan Guerrero and Taurino Honorato Enriquez
■ Amanda Brooke Bass and Cody Dwayne Bass
■ Amy Michelle Young King and Steven Dwain King
■ Satpal Kingh and Manpreet Kaur
■ Tami Lin Compton and Patrick Alan Risinger
■ Angie Garcia and Jesus Garcia
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Fermin Avila Jr., criminal trespass, nine months probation, deferred
■ Christopher Randall Buster, possession of marijuana, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Quincy Dayshone Casey, possession of a controlled substance, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Katelyn Breanne Elliott, criminal trespass, theft, 20 days jail, convicted; failure to identify, dismissed
■ Travosky Ramone Garrett, evading arrest, nine months probation, deferred
■ Shelton Klevon Glenn, resisting arrest, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Lacey Lee Holderfield, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Dylan Robert Horton, assault/family violence, six months probation, deferred
■ Roland Dean Ingram, criminal trespass, five days jail, convicted
■ Ashley McCool, theft, bail jumping and failure to appear, nine months probation, deferred
■ Emily Ann Payton, driving while license invalid, one year probation, deferred
■ Shannon Deann Powell, possession of marijuana, five days jail, convicted
■ Mary Garcia, driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Criselda Sanchez, two counts of theft, one year probation, deferred
■ Johnathan Wayne Sullivan, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Kerry Gordon Tankersley, speeding, 120 days probation, deferred
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Jessica Renee Shird, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, community supervision
■ Semion Demontford Williams, robbery, three years prison, convicted
■ Barbara Denise Marze, driving while intoxicated, six years prison, probation revoked
■ John Darren Crawford, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Christopher Paul Griffin, theft, 12 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Jeremy D. Johnson, evading arrest with vehicle, community supervision
■ Robbin Alton Adrian, theft, probation discharge
■ William Thomas Dykes, sex offender’s duty to register, dismissed
■ Matthew Greggory Carnes, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, sentence modified; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, placed on shock probation
■ David Leroy Kranzler, driving while intoxicated, four years probation, convicted
■ John Calvin Whitmore, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, 10 years prison, convicted; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Jacon Leon Pipes, driving while intoxicated, seven years probation, convicted
■ Christopher David Tamez, tampering/fabricating evidence, five years probation, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Cody Lane Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Monica Kay Bush, assault/family violence, four years probation, deferred
■ Francisco Javier Nolasco, stalking, five years probation, convicted
■ Christopher David Tamez, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Breanne Guzman, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, three years prison, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, nine months state jail, convicted
■ Kaleb Tramaine Williams, obstruction or retaliation, 12 months probation, pre-trial diversion
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Charlotte Harris
■ Piney Woods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Joe Huffman
■ The State of Texas v. Hiram Heath Murray, principal, and Shanna Glawson DBA Angelina County Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Rafael Acevedo, principal, and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Joseph Froehlich, principal, and Shanna Glawson DBA Angelina County Bail Bonds, surety
■ Rodney Allen Pigg v. The State of Texas
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Bluebonnet Financial Assets v. Cashaylla R. Lister AKA Cayshalla Raquell Machado
■ Name change of: Latashia Lashay Bell
■ Ally Bank v. Ricardo Montalvo and Ricardo Montalvo Jr.
