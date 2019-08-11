Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Christopber Daniel Law, 41, and Melisa Anne Saxton, 29

■ Clinton Daniel Phillips, 26, and Kortnie Brooke Cooner, 24

■ Alejandro Gomez Tellez, 23, and Rebecca Leigh Navarro, 23

■ Kaleb Matthew Usleton, 22, and Katelyn Mae Boles, 22

■ Todd Anthony Worsham, 46, and Tiffany Danielle McGlothlin, 29

■ Brandon Lamont Taylor, 42, and Bobbie Marquita Handot, 46

■ Steven Klint Register, 35, and Brittany Nicole Walraven, 29

■ Lamonte Jermaine Mims, 33, and Chanetta Mechelle Garner, 32

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Rudy Rios Jr. and Adelina Rios

■ Judy Lynne Brock and Jerry Wayne Brock

■ Kevin Christopher Watson and Ashley Miller Kent

■ Nancy Sanchez and Oscar Alexander Sanchez

■ Alyssa Latoya Bowie and Kirk Mandel Bowie Jr.

■ Destinie Leigh Berry and Brenton Lee Berry

■ Dorlexcia Woodson and Latonya Jones Woodson

■ Kelly Michelle Davis and Brian Albert Davis

■ Hong Thuy Billups and Stacy Bernard Billups

■ Garry Edward Taylor and Kristie Nicole Taylor

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Discover Bank v. Deborah C. Medford

■ Discover Bank v. Sara Reding

■ Discover Bank v. Gerald P. Foley

■ Discover Bank v. Amy King

■ Discover Bank v. Paul Tinkle

■ Synchrony Bank v. Kenneth Burch

■ Pnyx Quality Homes LLC v. Stephen Mitchell

■ Juan M. Barrera v. The State of Texas

■ ■ ■

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Keith and Laurie A. Andrews v. Steven Hergenrather and Gail Switzer

■ In the interest of: Edwin Victor Tillman, an adult

■ Ally Financial Inc. v. Jaclyn B. Frankens and Jeremy Harper

■ Jorge Luis Servin Sr. and Dante Garcia v. Fredrick J. Rogers and C.R. England Inc.

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Cody Dewayne Bass, assault/family violence, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Steven D. Birchfield, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted; driving while intoxicated, dismissed

■ Ramon Jermaine Brooks, criminal trespass, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Kelsha Danielle Edwards, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Anthony Brent Faithauer, theft by check, dismissed

■ Jonathan Ryan Gray, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted

■ Jose Eduardo Hernandez, unlawful carrying a weapon, 70 days jail, convicted

■ Jim Bob Mitchell, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Eryn Nicole Moore, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Matthew James Murray, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Thaddeus Mark Newman, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Cameron Wayne Newton, evading arrest, 60 days jail, convicted, failure to identify, dismissed

■ Patrick Keith Richard, criminal trespass, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Deidre Scogin, theft, 90 days probation, deferred

■ ■ ■

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Kimberly Susann Woods, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, seven years prison, convicted

■ Reginald Bernard Harper, evading arrest, 20 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Sonia Garcia Salaiz, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, seven years prison, convicted

■ Kyle Grey Wood, possession of a controlled substance, probation discharge

■ Joshua Jacorey Fields, theft of wire, two counts of burglary of building, 12 months state jail, convicted

■ Kenneth Christian Coulter, unauthorized use of vehicle, five years probation, deferred

■ Jadarius Tyron Griffin, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, deferred

■ Raheem Jamall Whitmill, evading arrest, four years probation, deferred

■ Deandre Dewayne Collins, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, seven years prison, convicted