Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Christopber Daniel Law, 41, and Melisa Anne Saxton, 29
■ Clinton Daniel Phillips, 26, and Kortnie Brooke Cooner, 24
■ Alejandro Gomez Tellez, 23, and Rebecca Leigh Navarro, 23
■ Kaleb Matthew Usleton, 22, and Katelyn Mae Boles, 22
■ Todd Anthony Worsham, 46, and Tiffany Danielle McGlothlin, 29
■ Brandon Lamont Taylor, 42, and Bobbie Marquita Handot, 46
■ Steven Klint Register, 35, and Brittany Nicole Walraven, 29
■ Lamonte Jermaine Mims, 33, and Chanetta Mechelle Garner, 32
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Rudy Rios Jr. and Adelina Rios
■ Judy Lynne Brock and Jerry Wayne Brock
■ Kevin Christopher Watson and Ashley Miller Kent
■ Nancy Sanchez and Oscar Alexander Sanchez
■ Alyssa Latoya Bowie and Kirk Mandel Bowie Jr.
■ Destinie Leigh Berry and Brenton Lee Berry
■ Dorlexcia Woodson and Latonya Jones Woodson
■ Kelly Michelle Davis and Brian Albert Davis
■ Hong Thuy Billups and Stacy Bernard Billups
■ Garry Edward Taylor and Kristie Nicole Taylor
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Discover Bank v. Deborah C. Medford
■ Discover Bank v. Sara Reding
■ Discover Bank v. Gerald P. Foley
■ Discover Bank v. Amy King
■ Discover Bank v. Paul Tinkle
■ Synchrony Bank v. Kenneth Burch
■ Pnyx Quality Homes LLC v. Stephen Mitchell
■ Juan M. Barrera v. The State of Texas
■ ■ ■
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Keith and Laurie A. Andrews v. Steven Hergenrather and Gail Switzer
■ In the interest of: Edwin Victor Tillman, an adult
■ Ally Financial Inc. v. Jaclyn B. Frankens and Jeremy Harper
■ Jorge Luis Servin Sr. and Dante Garcia v. Fredrick J. Rogers and C.R. England Inc.
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Cody Dewayne Bass, assault/family violence, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Steven D. Birchfield, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted; driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Ramon Jermaine Brooks, criminal trespass, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Kelsha Danielle Edwards, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Anthony Brent Faithauer, theft by check, dismissed
■ Jonathan Ryan Gray, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted
■ Jose Eduardo Hernandez, unlawful carrying a weapon, 70 days jail, convicted
■ Jim Bob Mitchell, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Eryn Nicole Moore, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Matthew James Murray, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Thaddeus Mark Newman, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Cameron Wayne Newton, evading arrest, 60 days jail, convicted, failure to identify, dismissed
■ Patrick Keith Richard, criminal trespass, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Deidre Scogin, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ ■ ■
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Kimberly Susann Woods, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, seven years prison, convicted
■ Reginald Bernard Harper, evading arrest, 20 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Sonia Garcia Salaiz, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, seven years prison, convicted
■ Kyle Grey Wood, possession of a controlled substance, probation discharge
■ Joshua Jacorey Fields, theft of wire, two counts of burglary of building, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Kenneth Christian Coulter, unauthorized use of vehicle, five years probation, deferred
■ Jadarius Tyron Griffin, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, deferred
■ Raheem Jamall Whitmill, evading arrest, four years probation, deferred
■ Deandre Dewayne Collins, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, seven years prison, convicted
