Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Gage Grace Micheal, 22, and Sierra Shay Allen, 21

■ Jacob Allen Tullos, 28, and Robyn Allyce Seago, 32

■ Taylor Scott Hardee, 22, and Rachel Elaime Payzant, 23

■ Austin Andrew Romero, 31, and Krystal Michelle Shue, 33

■ Jason Robert Hillard, 34, and Bonnie Cecile Gibbs, 28

■ Darryl Glenn Brown, 46, and Phylicia Trichell Spikes, 33

■ Martin Ocon Jr., 39, and Marisa Lopez, 48

■ Derrick Lee Chambliss, 44, and Kelly Michelle Davis, 40

■ Casey Lee Crustner, 22, and Lasandra Teresa Bogany, 21

■ Charles Clayton Gibson, 26, and Brianne N. Routhier, 22

■ Kelvin Hmberto Antuez Soza, 22, and Ariaha Cordero, 22

■ Casey Wayne McBryde, 32, and Erin Summer Hubert, 41

■ Jerry Wayne Akins II, 32, and Nikki Lea Williams, 21

■ Dalton Wayne Massey, 22, and Kelsey Meagan Bowers, 22

■ Clayton Thomas Jones, 21, and Riley Layne Stewart, 20

■ Victor Daniel Feliciano, 27, and Lisana Cartagena Rosario, 29

■ Zackery Richard Sigler, 38, and Latisha Money Warren, 31

■ Tre Austin Luce, 26, and Lauren Lee Henderson, 29

■ Justin Blake Bean, 31, and Miranda Ramos, 25

■ Michael Francis Trahan, 26, and McKenzie Eileen Null, 24

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Dustin Lee Naron and Leslee Jade Naron

■ Bry’ana Dama Ekaba and Raymond Ekaba

■ Shelley Shillette Nash and Richard Keith Nash

■ Myron Wilson and Monique Stevenson

■ Pedro Alday and Juana Acebedo

■ Emil Charanza and Julie Charanza

■ Sallie Annette Mooney and Stacey Ray Scogin

■ Nina Maria Haak and Dakota T. Haak

■ Becky Ann Morris and Jason Glynn Morris

■ Lynn Russell and Jake Russell

■ Bobby F. Ladd and Melanie Suzanne Thornton

■ Kaitlyn Ann Bledsoe and Galen Paul Yarbrough Jr.

■ John Asa Cassidy and Montana Jane Cassidy

■ Adam Clay Moore and Reandell Sue Moore

■ Patsy Mark Credit and T.J. Credit

■ Jennifer Marie Mangrum and Mark Kevin Mangrum

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Margarita Rodriguez, Saul Guzman Gonzalez

■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Enrique Martin Villanueva

■ Callie Long v. The State of Texas

■ Bernard Ray Crump v. National General Insurance

■ Synchrony Bank v. Printes Chandler

■ Janie Wagenor v. Texas Airstream Harbor Inc.

■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Randy Harris DBA Lanco Trimmers

■ ■ ■

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Boback Sobhani LLC v. Robert Gossett Jr.

■ OnOne Main Financial Group LLC v. Teresa Farmer

■ Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Carlos Aldape

■ Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA as issuer loan trustee for Onemain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-1 v. Tammy L. Nelson

■ Ervey G. Zuniga, individually and as next friend of M.Z., a minor v. Ervey Alejandro Zuniga

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Wesley Eugene Baker possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred

■ Shaniece Burns, possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Larry Vernon Carswell, criminal trespass, 65 days jail, convicted

■ Lurina Ann Cob, possession of a controlled substance, three days jail, convicted

■ Fairbanks Trey Deason III, driving while intoxicated, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Laronda Denum, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Aaron Scott Dewberry, resisting arrest, evading arrest, 120 days jail, convicted

■ Joshua Steven Hambrick, theft, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Lonie Frank Harrison, possession of marijuana, four days jail, convicted

■ Quivary Sivad Hill, failure to identify, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Joshua Holloway, theft, convicted

■ Paisha Dena Jacks, assault, dismissed

■ Ellis Tyree Jackson, theft by check, dismissed

■ Augustin Keithoshay Johnson, possession of marijuana, dismissed

■ Crystal Johnson, driving while intoxicated, 90 days jail, probation revoked

■ James Delbert Jones, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Amanda Jane Lorentz, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Everett Charles Lutz, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while license invalid, 180 days jail, convicted

■ Christian Kreig McGahey, driving while license invalid, convicted

■ Derald Dewayne Mills, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, guilty

■ Akeilyia Mitchell, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Samuel Peloquen, burglary of a vehicle, one year probation, deferred

■ Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., assault/family violence, evading arrest, 100 days jail, convicted

■ Titus Trey Smith, possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted

■ Norma Ann Steptoe, driving while license invalid, dismissed

■ Sean Jose Vasquez, failure to identify, one year probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Nicholas Clearence White, criminal trespass, one year probation, deferred

■ Raheem Jamall Whitmill, failure to identify, dismissed

■ John Winston, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted

■ John Melvin Winston Jr., possession of marijuana, two days jail, convicted

■ ■ ■

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ James Anthony Tillery, theft, community supervision

■ Bobby Dale Lum, sex offender’s duty to register, community supervision

■ Dusty Wayne Miller, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Tyrique Spencer Hartfield, engaging in organized criminal activity, 12 months state jail, convicted

■ Jeremy Scott Alexander, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision

■ Kelli Shealynn Collins, evading arrest with vehicle, three years prison, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, one year state jail, convicted

■ David Harold Jackson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, pending; stalking, pending

■ Danny Wayne Carter, stalking, dismissed

■ Juwan Douglas Davis, theft of firearm, theft, 16 months state jail, convicted

■ Darren Wayne Robins, evading arrest, three years prison, probation revoked

■ Erin Nicole Collins, unauthorized use of vehicle, 12 months state jail, convicted

■ Evelio Luna Jr., assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Kelli Shealynn Collins, possession of a controlled substance, one year state jail, probation revoked

■ Arturo Eddie Rios, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, six years probation, deferred

■ Jason Wayne Ryan, assault/family violence, five years prison, convicted

■ Norris James Holman, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, dismissed

■ Brian Wesley Moore, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, eight years prison, convicted

■ Justin Leslie Durham, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, convicted

■ Steven Carroll Frusha, theft, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Ariel Emilio Lopez, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted

■ Clarence Benard Garner, tampering evidence, dismissed; delivery of marijuana, 15 months state jail, convicted; delivery of marijuana, five years prison, convicted

■ Jeremy Wayne Bounds, assault/family violence, two years probation, deferred

■ Jabar Chandler, obstruction or retaliation, 10 years probation, deferred; stalking, dismissed

■ Jerry Dewayne Holcombe, tampering evidence, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted

■ Jerry Glenn Fredieu, assault/family violence, dismissed

■ Andre Shaunta Robins, sex offender’s duty to register, five years probation, convicted

■ Matthew Allen Crawford, two counts of obstruction or retaliation, dismissed

■ Michael Burgin, possession of a controlled substance, pending

■ Crystal Gresham, assault of a public servant, pending

■ James Tant, indecency with a child-exposure, pending

■ Danny Allen Davidson, theft, one year state jail, convicted

■ Jason Wayne Ryan, assault of a public servant, five years prison, convicted

■ Angela Brooke Henderson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred

■ Darren Wayne Robins, delivery of marijuana, 18 months state jail, convicted

■ Erin Nicole Collins, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four years prison, convicted

■ Laronda Gale Denum, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred

■ James Cader Riley, possession of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted