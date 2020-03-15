Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Gage Grace Micheal, 22, and Sierra Shay Allen, 21
■ Jacob Allen Tullos, 28, and Robyn Allyce Seago, 32
■ Taylor Scott Hardee, 22, and Rachel Elaime Payzant, 23
■ Austin Andrew Romero, 31, and Krystal Michelle Shue, 33
■ Jason Robert Hillard, 34, and Bonnie Cecile Gibbs, 28
■ Darryl Glenn Brown, 46, and Phylicia Trichell Spikes, 33
■ Martin Ocon Jr., 39, and Marisa Lopez, 48
■ Derrick Lee Chambliss, 44, and Kelly Michelle Davis, 40
■ Casey Lee Crustner, 22, and Lasandra Teresa Bogany, 21
■ Charles Clayton Gibson, 26, and Brianne N. Routhier, 22
■ Kelvin Hmberto Antuez Soza, 22, and Ariaha Cordero, 22
■ Casey Wayne McBryde, 32, and Erin Summer Hubert, 41
■ Jerry Wayne Akins II, 32, and Nikki Lea Williams, 21
■ Dalton Wayne Massey, 22, and Kelsey Meagan Bowers, 22
■ Clayton Thomas Jones, 21, and Riley Layne Stewart, 20
■ Victor Daniel Feliciano, 27, and Lisana Cartagena Rosario, 29
■ Zackery Richard Sigler, 38, and Latisha Money Warren, 31
■ Tre Austin Luce, 26, and Lauren Lee Henderson, 29
■ Justin Blake Bean, 31, and Miranda Ramos, 25
■ Michael Francis Trahan, 26, and McKenzie Eileen Null, 24
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Dustin Lee Naron and Leslee Jade Naron
■ Bry’ana Dama Ekaba and Raymond Ekaba
■ Shelley Shillette Nash and Richard Keith Nash
■ Myron Wilson and Monique Stevenson
■ Pedro Alday and Juana Acebedo
■ Emil Charanza and Julie Charanza
■ Sallie Annette Mooney and Stacey Ray Scogin
■ Nina Maria Haak and Dakota T. Haak
■ Becky Ann Morris and Jason Glynn Morris
■ Lynn Russell and Jake Russell
■ Bobby F. Ladd and Melanie Suzanne Thornton
■ Kaitlyn Ann Bledsoe and Galen Paul Yarbrough Jr.
■ John Asa Cassidy and Montana Jane Cassidy
■ Adam Clay Moore and Reandell Sue Moore
■ Patsy Mark Credit and T.J. Credit
■ Jennifer Marie Mangrum and Mark Kevin Mangrum
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Margarita Rodriguez, Saul Guzman Gonzalez
■ Genco Federal Credit Union v. Enrique Martin Villanueva
■ Callie Long v. The State of Texas
■ Bernard Ray Crump v. National General Insurance
■ Synchrony Bank v. Printes Chandler
■ Janie Wagenor v. Texas Airstream Harbor Inc.
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Randy Harris DBA Lanco Trimmers
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Boback Sobhani LLC v. Robert Gossett Jr.
■ OnOne Main Financial Group LLC v. Teresa Farmer
■ Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Carlos Aldape
■ Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA as issuer loan trustee for Onemain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-1 v. Tammy L. Nelson
■ Ervey G. Zuniga, individually and as next friend of M.Z., a minor v. Ervey Alejandro Zuniga
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Wesley Eugene Baker possession of marijuana, six months probation, deferred; driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred
■ Shaniece Burns, possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Larry Vernon Carswell, criminal trespass, 65 days jail, convicted
■ Lurina Ann Cob, possession of a controlled substance, three days jail, convicted
■ Fairbanks Trey Deason III, driving while intoxicated, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Laronda Denum, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Aaron Scott Dewberry, resisting arrest, evading arrest, 120 days jail, convicted
■ Joshua Steven Hambrick, theft, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Lonie Frank Harrison, possession of marijuana, four days jail, convicted
■ Quivary Sivad Hill, failure to identify, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Joshua Holloway, theft, convicted
■ Paisha Dena Jacks, assault, dismissed
■ Ellis Tyree Jackson, theft by check, dismissed
■ Augustin Keithoshay Johnson, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Crystal Johnson, driving while intoxicated, 90 days jail, probation revoked
■ James Delbert Jones, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Amanda Jane Lorentz, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Everett Charles Lutz, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while license invalid, 180 days jail, convicted
■ Christian Kreig McGahey, driving while license invalid, convicted
■ Derald Dewayne Mills, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, guilty
■ Akeilyia Mitchell, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Samuel Peloquen, burglary of a vehicle, one year probation, deferred
■ Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., assault/family violence, evading arrest, 100 days jail, convicted
■ Titus Trey Smith, possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, three days jail, 18 months probation, convicted
■ Norma Ann Steptoe, driving while license invalid, dismissed
■ Sean Jose Vasquez, failure to identify, one year probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Nicholas Clearence White, criminal trespass, one year probation, deferred
■ Raheem Jamall Whitmill, failure to identify, dismissed
■ John Winston, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted
■ John Melvin Winston Jr., possession of marijuana, two days jail, convicted
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ James Anthony Tillery, theft, community supervision
■ Bobby Dale Lum, sex offender’s duty to register, community supervision
■ Dusty Wayne Miller, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Tyrique Spencer Hartfield, engaging in organized criminal activity, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Jeremy Scott Alexander, possession of a controlled substance, community supervision
■ Kelli Shealynn Collins, evading arrest with vehicle, three years prison, convicted; possession of a controlled substance, one year state jail, convicted
■ David Harold Jackson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, pending; stalking, pending
■ Danny Wayne Carter, stalking, dismissed
■ Juwan Douglas Davis, theft of firearm, theft, 16 months state jail, convicted
■ Darren Wayne Robins, evading arrest, three years prison, probation revoked
■ Erin Nicole Collins, unauthorized use of vehicle, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Evelio Luna Jr., assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Kelli Shealynn Collins, possession of a controlled substance, one year state jail, probation revoked
■ Arturo Eddie Rios, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, six years probation, deferred
■ Jason Wayne Ryan, assault/family violence, five years prison, convicted
■ Norris James Holman, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, dismissed
■ Brian Wesley Moore, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, eight years prison, convicted
■ Justin Leslie Durham, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, convicted
■ Steven Carroll Frusha, theft, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Ariel Emilio Lopez, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Clarence Benard Garner, tampering evidence, dismissed; delivery of marijuana, 15 months state jail, convicted; delivery of marijuana, five years prison, convicted
■ Jeremy Wayne Bounds, assault/family violence, two years probation, deferred
■ Jabar Chandler, obstruction or retaliation, 10 years probation, deferred; stalking, dismissed
■ Jerry Dewayne Holcombe, tampering evidence, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Jerry Glenn Fredieu, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Andre Shaunta Robins, sex offender’s duty to register, five years probation, convicted
■ Matthew Allen Crawford, two counts of obstruction or retaliation, dismissed
■ Michael Burgin, possession of a controlled substance, pending
■ Crystal Gresham, assault of a public servant, pending
■ James Tant, indecency with a child-exposure, pending
■ Danny Allen Davidson, theft, one year state jail, convicted
■ Jason Wayne Ryan, assault of a public servant, five years prison, convicted
■ Angela Brooke Henderson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Darren Wayne Robins, delivery of marijuana, 18 months state jail, convicted
■ Erin Nicole Collins, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four years prison, convicted
■ Laronda Gale Denum, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ James Cader Riley, possession of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted
