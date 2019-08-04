Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Jason Dewayne Hawkins, 47, and Christine Rene Ross, 39
■ Jose Fredreico Orta Roque, 31, and Lesvia Guadalupe Bucio, 32
■ Bobby Joe Evans, 46, and Mary Frances Moore, 47
■ Jesus Antonio Vela, 45, and Fidela Valdez, 51
■ Billy James Layton, 25, and Paige Lynn Darwin, 28
■ Orlando Garcia, 27,and Krystal Janet Tamez, 24
■ Brandon, James Barrios, 19, and Alexandra Jasmin Diosdado, 19
■ David Earl Lagrone Jr., 45, and Paris Renee Caradine, 41
■ Jose Luis Delgadillo, 40, and Karina Alexandra Arrieta Gianmaria, 44
■ Adam Joseph Hebert, 26, and Tiffany Shanae Malnar, 32
■ Michael Bruce May, 63, Latasha Scott Gilmore, 45
■ Kevin David Pinnerm, 28, and Elizabeth Paige Hooks, 24
■ Kirk Eric Loomey, 57, and Susan Michele Wark, 43
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ James Neal Sinnard and Shelia M. Mayo Sinnard
■ Casey Graham and Christopher Graham
■ Payge Alexandria Cheshire and James Robert Cheshire
■ Bryan Dwayne Oliver and Brittney Kuhne Oliver
■ Jeanette Jenson and Charles M. Jenson Jr.
■ Alfredo De La Cerda and Olga L. Sanchez
■ Darci Lynn Young and Kryston Spang Young
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Jimmy Williamson
■ Unifund CCR LLC v. Danielle Phillips
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Anthony Sanders, Ramona Menefee
■ Howard Gray v. The State of Texas
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ H&H X-Ray Services Inc. v. Dwayne Wankan DBA Wankan Pipeline and Utility
■ LPP Mortgage Inc. FKA LPP Mortgage LTD v. Maryl Plaag KA Thy June Reese FKA KA Thy Hune PLAAG, Zackariah Ray Plaag, Lucrethia Rose Plaag, Natasha Kara Plaag, Magaret Beth Plaag and the Unknown Heirs at Law of J.T. Plaag AKA June Tucker Plaag
■ American Express National Bank v. Lauren Clifton
■ In RE: Order for foreclosure concerning 1307 California Blvd., Lufkin, TX, 75904 under Tex R Civ Proc 836 Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as trustee of Standwich Mortgage Loan Trust v. Roberto Lopez Jr. and Marie E. Lopez
■ Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Richard Geraci
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Cyrus Bass III, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Ramon Jermaine Brooks, criminal trespass, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Shun Lacree Butler, driving while intoxicated, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Larry Bernon Carswell, criminal trespass, six days jail, convicted
■ Tamera Lee Daniels, criminal trespass, one day jail, convicted
■ Blake Quinton Edwards, theft, dismissed
■ Jose Armando Jimenez, interfering with emergency call, dismissed
■ Jeremiah Jolly, theft, nine months probation, deferred
■ David Kelly, failure to identify, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Marquise Jerone Lightsey, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Jorge Junior Lopez, failure to identify, 25 days jail, convicted
■ Tyler Charles Pratt, terroristic threat, 12 months probation, deferred; driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted; driving while intoxicated, dismissed
■ Alfreddie Rhodes Sr., assault/family violence, 90 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Joe Tubbs, terroristic threat, dismissed
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Moises Galvan Nieto, criminal mischief, community supervision
■ Joshua Hunter George, burglary of building, 180 days state jail, convicted
■ Timothy Delane Smith, assault/family violence, five years prison, convicted
■ Sam Lucas Childress, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, community supervision
■ Gerald Christopher Simoneaux, exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person, four years prison, probation revoked
■ Levi Dalton Wallace, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threat against public servant, 18 months state jail, convicted
■ Edward Dewayne Roberts, tampering physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, six years prison, convicted
■ Lacey Pierce Hoot, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Stephen Carrel Arrowood, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Justin Ryan Thompson, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ Kurtina Leatrice Davis, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, six months state jail, probation revocation; unauthorized use of vehicle, three years probation, deferred
■ Donny Delain Davenport, burglary of building, possession of a controlled substance, two years state jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, evading arrest with vehicle, eight years prison, convicted
■ Edward Dewayne Roberts Jr., burglary of building, two years state jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, four years prison, convicted; burglary of habitation, 10 years probation, deferred
■ Kalep Dolen Hill, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Latreasse Risby, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
■ Timothy Delane Smith, assault/family violence, two years prison, convicted
■ Juan Mancha Castillo, burglary of habitation, three years prison, convicted
■ Lane Micheal Sones, theft of firearm, three years probation, deferred
■ Alexander Gabriel Castillo, burglary of habitation, community supervision
