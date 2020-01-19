Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Matthew Todd Swearingen, 40, and Monica Ann Green, 49

■ Timothy Earon Reynolds, 53, and Laura Jean Purvis, 51

■ Luis David Lopez, 22, and Jennifer Hernandez, 21

■ Brandon Taylor Hughes, 20, and Victoria Lynn Sims, 59

■ Rogelio Velazquez, 26, and Ana Leticia Hernandez Perez, 28

■ Joseph Dakota Rowe, 22, and Shelby Makay Owens, 20

■ Brian Michael Pensa, 38, and Stacey Martin Mitchell, 42

■ Corey Ahren Wilson, 33, and Shelby Lynn Layton, 24

■ Timothy Ray Haltom, 28, and Savannah Elise Rucker, 34

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Hunter Hawkins and Savannah Cheyenne Lee

■ Scott Labryan Thompson and Autumn Diana Thompson

■ Dawn Ann Krantz and Eric Kyle Krantz

■ Pamela S. Hamilton and Robert D. Hamilton

■ Joshua David Wahleithner and Jacqueline Michelle Wahleithner

■ John Newton Temple and Pamela Temple

■ Elsa Benavides and Jesus Benavides

■ L.D. and L.T.

■ C.M.F. and R.A.F.

■ Willena Lynett Harrell and Louie Harrell

■ Kimberly Jean Stripling and John Michael Stripling

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Al Meyer Ford v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and interested party Jack Clark Jr.

Lawsuits filed in Angelina district courts:

■ Tyler Miller v. Shannan Brown Griffith

■ Ozark Rentals & Investments Group LLC and Richard Daniels

■ Pineywoods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Sherilyn Jackson

■ Jesus Maldonado, on behalf of the wrongful death beneficiaries of Hortencia Minerva Maldonado, deceased v. Stoneleigh Health Care Center LTD Co DBA Larkspur

■ Pineywoods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Lorri Ryan

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Sahanna Stubblefield, driving while intoxicated, six days jail, probation revoked

■ Richard Derrick Melton, driving while intoxicated, 60 days jail, probation revoked

■ Kevin Blanchard, speeding, 60 days probation, deferred

■ Michael Lynn Bobo, assault/family violence, 18 months probation, convicted

■ Trakeesha Nishell Brown, false report to police officer, six months probation, deferred

■ Deandre Dewayne Collins, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Russell Allan Davis, accident involving damage to vehicle, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Anfernee J. Durham, theft, escape from custody, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Billy Wayne Dyson, assault/family violence, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, two years probation, convicted; resisting arrest, dismissed

■ Rosendo Torres Escobedo, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Raul Garcia Jr., possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Jabari Khalid Hanes, driving while license invalid, failure to identify, nine months probation, deferred

■ Kevin Trimone Hayter, theft, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Lacie Nicole Husband, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted

■ James Royce Jones driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Herchel Devon Martin, two counts of criminal trespass, 15 days jail, convicted

■ Shelby Lynn McGarity, theft, six months probation, deferred

■ April Ochoa, resisting arrest, dismissed

■ Eric Michael Olvera, criminal mischief, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Michale Thomas Quintanilla, unlawfully carrying a weapon, 180 days jail, convicted

■ Javier Sarmiento, driving while license suspended, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Jason Neal Ward, driving while license invalid, 60 days probation, deferred

■ Tony Dewayne Williams Jr., possession of marijuana, dismissed

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Robyn Elizabeth Johnson, possession/transporting chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, six years prison, convicted

■ Toma Edwin Barlow, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, 15 years prison, convicted

■ Travis Michael Carter, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, probation discharged

■ Tyranya Lasha Hamilton, possession of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted

■ Omar Lopez, burglary of habitation, community supervision

■ Dalton Blake Lilley, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, placed on shock probation; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, sentence modified, tampering/fabricating evidence, theft, five years probation, placed on shock probation

■ Clinton Durham Jr., forgery, nine months jail, convicted; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, convicted; two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, five years prison, convicted

■ Matthew Allen Crawford, two counts of tampering/fabricating evidence, eight years prison, convicted

■ Peggy Renelle Mixon, driving while intoxicated, five years probation, convicted

■ Vienna Perry Williams, possession of a controlled substance, six months state jail, convicted

■ Jimmy Lewis Colquitt, indecency with a child, eight years prison, convicted

■ Belisha Renee Turner, driving while intoxicated with child, three years probation, convicted

■ Mitchell Brad Rhodes, driving while intoxicated, eight years prison, convicted

■ Lera Shirline Reese, engaging in organized criminal activity, dismissed

■ Otis James Jenkins, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, convicted

■ Bryan Robert Flowers, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, five years probation, convicted, deadly conduct, five years probation, deferred