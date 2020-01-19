Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Matthew Todd Swearingen, 40, and Monica Ann Green, 49
■ Timothy Earon Reynolds, 53, and Laura Jean Purvis, 51
■ Luis David Lopez, 22, and Jennifer Hernandez, 21
■ Brandon Taylor Hughes, 20, and Victoria Lynn Sims, 59
■ Rogelio Velazquez, 26, and Ana Leticia Hernandez Perez, 28
■ Joseph Dakota Rowe, 22, and Shelby Makay Owens, 20
■ Brian Michael Pensa, 38, and Stacey Martin Mitchell, 42
■ Corey Ahren Wilson, 33, and Shelby Lynn Layton, 24
■ Timothy Ray Haltom, 28, and Savannah Elise Rucker, 34
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Hunter Hawkins and Savannah Cheyenne Lee
■ Scott Labryan Thompson and Autumn Diana Thompson
■ Dawn Ann Krantz and Eric Kyle Krantz
■ Pamela S. Hamilton and Robert D. Hamilton
■ Joshua David Wahleithner and Jacqueline Michelle Wahleithner
■ John Newton Temple and Pamela Temple
■ Elsa Benavides and Jesus Benavides
■ L.D. and L.T.
■ C.M.F. and R.A.F.
■ Willena Lynett Harrell and Louie Harrell
■ Kimberly Jean Stripling and John Michael Stripling
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Al Meyer Ford v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and interested party Jack Clark Jr.
Lawsuits filed in Angelina district courts:
■ Tyler Miller v. Shannan Brown Griffith
■ Ozark Rentals & Investments Group LLC and Richard Daniels
■ Pineywoods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Sherilyn Jackson
■ Jesus Maldonado, on behalf of the wrongful death beneficiaries of Hortencia Minerva Maldonado, deceased v. Stoneleigh Health Care Center LTD Co DBA Larkspur
■ Pineywoods Healthcare System LP DBA Woodland Heights Medical Center v. Lorri Ryan
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Sahanna Stubblefield, driving while intoxicated, six days jail, probation revoked
■ Richard Derrick Melton, driving while intoxicated, 60 days jail, probation revoked
■ Kevin Blanchard, speeding, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Michael Lynn Bobo, assault/family violence, 18 months probation, convicted
■ Trakeesha Nishell Brown, false report to police officer, six months probation, deferred
■ Deandre Dewayne Collins, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Russell Allan Davis, accident involving damage to vehicle, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Anfernee J. Durham, theft, escape from custody, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Billy Wayne Dyson, assault/family violence, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, two years probation, convicted; resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Rosendo Torres Escobedo, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Raul Garcia Jr., possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Jabari Khalid Hanes, driving while license invalid, failure to identify, nine months probation, deferred
■ Kevin Trimone Hayter, theft, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Lacie Nicole Husband, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted
■ James Royce Jones driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Herchel Devon Martin, two counts of criminal trespass, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Shelby Lynn McGarity, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ April Ochoa, resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Eric Michael Olvera, criminal mischief, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Michale Thomas Quintanilla, unlawfully carrying a weapon, 180 days jail, convicted
■ Javier Sarmiento, driving while license suspended, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Jason Neal Ward, driving while license invalid, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Tony Dewayne Williams Jr., possession of marijuana, dismissed
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Robyn Elizabeth Johnson, possession/transporting chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, six years prison, convicted
■ Toma Edwin Barlow, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, 15 years prison, convicted
■ Travis Michael Carter, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, probation discharged
■ Tyranya Lasha Hamilton, possession of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted
■ Omar Lopez, burglary of habitation, community supervision
■ Dalton Blake Lilley, two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, placed on shock probation; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 10 years probation, sentence modified, tampering/fabricating evidence, theft, five years probation, placed on shock probation
■ Clinton Durham Jr., forgery, nine months jail, convicted; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, convicted; two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, five years prison, convicted
■ Matthew Allen Crawford, two counts of tampering/fabricating evidence, eight years prison, convicted
■ Peggy Renelle Mixon, driving while intoxicated, five years probation, convicted
■ Vienna Perry Williams, possession of a controlled substance, six months state jail, convicted
■ Jimmy Lewis Colquitt, indecency with a child, eight years prison, convicted
■ Belisha Renee Turner, driving while intoxicated with child, three years probation, convicted
■ Mitchell Brad Rhodes, driving while intoxicated, eight years prison, convicted
■ Lera Shirline Reese, engaging in organized criminal activity, dismissed
■ Otis James Jenkins, possession of a controlled substance, four years probation, convicted
■ Bryan Robert Flowers, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, five years probation, convicted, deadly conduct, five years probation, deferred
