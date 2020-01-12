Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Christopher Neal Davis, 27, and Stacy Rene West, 25
■ Milton Lloyd Alexander, 65, and Keddric Doggett Duirden, 58
■ Stephen Christopher Bowles, 22, and Ahston Paiton Solly, 21
■ Dustin Thomas Turney, 32, and Dava Jayenel Matthews, 31
■ Douglas Irvin Alexander, 57, and Patsy Yvonne Jenkins, 61
■ Darrell Dwayne Rogers, 48, and Lakisha Arleen Pleasant, 41
■ Brandon Eberlan Franks, 33, and Savanna Darae Marberry, 33
■ Vaughn Hendrix Lea, 20, and Kacie Lee Hendrix, 19
■ Julio Bladimir Guatemale Espinal, 22, and Joanna Carolina Vargas, 29
■ Lonnie Jay Lowe, 31, and Heather Nicole Hargis, 24
■ Moises Santamaria Padierna, 25, and Valerie Ann Enriquez, 25
■ Tracy Darnell Green, 48, and Oneshaka Marie Rogers, 43
■ Nicholas Howard Owens, 73, and Lacy Shae Gatlin, 34
■ Julius Jerome Thomas, 41, and Latunya Roshell Wortham, 46
■ Christon Datre Ballard, 25, and Jishanequa Jasha Barnes, 24
■ Dustin Wells Ulrichson, 34, and Kelly Dee Cook, 42
■ Curtis Dewayne Messer, 37, and Tiffany Shae Kononchuk, 38
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Lacie Leann Reynolds and Nicholas Winston Reynolds
■ Corey Jeane Luft and Brittney Lee Luft
■ Caleb Hunter Boyer and Michelle Denise Boyer
■ Zachary S. Spellings and Shelly Lauren Skelton Spellings
■ Justin Robinson and Courntey Robinson
■ Shyanne Nicole Albrecht and Derric Lane Albrecht
■ Donald Joseph Buschman and Teresa Laverne Buschman
■ S.W. and F.W.
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Titus Restoration Services Inc. v. Gary Earls
■ Discover Bank v. Bettie Hordge
■ Discover Bank v. Jose Escobedo
■ Discover Bank v. Daniel Silva
■ Discover Bank v. Charles Freeman
■ Kayla Caton v. The State of Texas
■ Discover Bank v. David Stone
■ Discover Bank v. Charlotte Hinseley
■ American Express National Bank v. Robert W. Keller
Lawsuits filed in Angelina district courts:
■ Cynthia Daniels v. Jeremy Havard, et al
■ Amy Frazier, individually and as next friend of H.H., a minor v. Justin Ryan Humphries and Cynthia S. Humphries
■ American Express National Bank v. David Hornier
■ Cascade Pattern Company v. PID Group Inc. FKA PID Services Inc.
■ Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for (“ASF”) Wells Fargo Bank NA as issuer loan trustee for One Main Financial Issuance Trust 2015-3 v. Antonio Ramos
■ Ozark Rentals and Investments II LLC v. Myrt Calhoun
■ Barkclays Bank Delaware v. Donna M. Russell
■ Name change of Meiah Dominique Cordero
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Trina Arnette, failure to identify, six months probation, deferred
■ Tracey Lee Colquitt, failure to identify, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Stephen Jay Covey, criminal trespass, convicted
■ Jerinatte Jayellen Dorsey, theft, dismissed
■ Amanda Lane Doss, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Latisha Ann Garcia, bail jumping and failure to appear, 40 days jail, convicted
Stephanie Chardon Hinton, theft by check, dismissed
■ Trevor Adam Hurdsman, driving while intoxicated, 60 days jail, convicted
■ David Aaron Kirbow, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred
■ Patrick Lerma, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted
■ Jamie Ann Martin, possession of dangerous drug, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Dakota Aaron McDonald, assault, one year probation, deferred
■ Cedric Keith Miller, driving while intoxicated, two days prison, two year probation, convicted
■ Isaac Ramirez Ontiveros, theft by check, dismissed
■ Orlendo Outerbridge, driving while intoxicated, 10 days jail, two years probation, convicted; accident involving damage, dismissed
■ Victor Isiah Sr., possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear, 90 days jail, convicted
■ John R. Ragland, possession of dangerous drug, dismissed
■ Hilises Rangel, driving while intoxicated, 12 months jail, convicted
■ Adolph Reggie, failure to identify, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Joshua Allen Renfroe, theft, convicted
■ Arturo Sarmiento, failure to identify, dismissed; racing on highway, six months probation, deferred
■ Giovanni Sarmiento, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Caleb Seale, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Hugo Valquez-Barrientos, racing on highway, six months probation, deferred
■ Amber Denise Weatherly, possession of dangerous drug, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Kyree Oshay Williams, possession of drug paraphernalia, 120 days probation, deferred
■ Jaylon DeShun Young, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Kaleb Lee Charles Langston, possession of a controlled substance, probation revoked
■ Jose Oliverous Sanchez IV, assault/family violence, 90 days jail, probation revoked
■ Jimmy Ray Scott, driving while intoxicated, 60 days jail, probation revoked
■ Latisha Ann Garcia, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, probation revoked
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Jennifer Rosanne Lester, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Carlos Solis, driving while intoxicated, seven years prison, probation revoked
■ Chelse Blue Jessica Jones, theft, forgery of financial instrument, two years prison, convicted
■ Marie Louise Worry, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted
■ Anthony Ray Adams, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Cody Wayne Leblanc, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed; assault/family violence, two years prison, convicted
■ Xavier Reyes, burglary of habitation, dismissed
■ McClendon Harrison, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four years prison, convicted
■ Robert Sweet, driving while intoxicated, six years prison, convicted
■ Tucker Womack, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two years state jail, convicted
■ Laketha Lacole Thomas, assault of public servant, evading arrest, eight years prison, convicted
■ Michael Alan Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, 15 years prison, convicted
■ Michael Thomas Quintanilla, possession of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted
■ Brian Hardy Powell, failure to comply with registration, three years probation, convicted
■ Mark Alan Roark, assault/family violence – impeding breath/circulation, three years prison, convicted
■ Jaclyn Lamerl Maddux, assault/family violence, other
■ Daniel Leslie Holeman Jr., burglary of habitation, community supervision
