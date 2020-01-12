Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Christopher Neal Davis, 27, and Stacy Rene West, 25

■ Milton Lloyd Alexander, 65, and Keddric Doggett Duirden, 58

■ Stephen Christopher Bowles, 22, and Ahston Paiton Solly, 21

■ Dustin Thomas Turney, 32, and Dava Jayenel Matthews, 31

■ Douglas Irvin Alexander, 57, and Patsy Yvonne Jenkins, 61

■ Darrell Dwayne Rogers, 48, and Lakisha Arleen Pleasant, 41

■ Brandon Eberlan Franks, 33, and Savanna Darae Marberry, 33

■ Vaughn Hendrix Lea, 20, and Kacie Lee Hendrix, 19

■ Julio Bladimir Guatemale Espinal, 22, and Joanna Carolina Vargas, 29

■ Lonnie Jay Lowe, 31, and Heather Nicole Hargis, 24

■ Moises Santamaria Padierna, 25, and Valerie Ann Enriquez, 25

■ Tracy Darnell Green, 48, and Oneshaka Marie Rogers, 43

■ Nicholas Howard Owens, 73, and Lacy Shae Gatlin, 34

■ Julius Jerome Thomas, 41, and Latunya Roshell Wortham, 46

■ Christon Datre Ballard, 25, and Jishanequa Jasha Barnes, 24

■ Dustin Wells Ulrichson, 34, and Kelly Dee Cook, 42

■ Curtis Dewayne Messer, 37, and Tiffany Shae Kononchuk, 38

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ Lacie Leann Reynolds and Nicholas Winston Reynolds

■ Corey Jeane Luft and Brittney Lee Luft

■ Caleb Hunter Boyer and Michelle Denise Boyer

■ Zachary S. Spellings and Shelly Lauren Skelton Spellings

■ Justin Robinson and Courntey Robinson

■ Shyanne Nicole Albrecht and Derric Lane Albrecht

■ Donald Joseph Buschman and Teresa Laverne Buschman

■ S.W. and F.W.

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Titus Restoration Services Inc. v. Gary Earls

■ Discover Bank v. Bettie Hordge

■ Discover Bank v. Jose Escobedo

■ Discover Bank v. Daniel Silva

■ Discover Bank v. Charles Freeman

■ Kayla Caton v. The State of Texas

■ Discover Bank v. David Stone

■ Discover Bank v. Charlotte Hinseley

■ American Express National Bank v. Robert W. Keller

■ ■ ■

Lawsuits filed in Angelina district courts:

■ Cynthia Daniels v. Jeremy Havard, et al

■ Amy Frazier, individually and as next friend of H.H., a minor v. Justin Ryan Humphries and Cynthia S. Humphries

■ American Express National Bank v. David Hornier

■ Cascade Pattern Company v. PID Group Inc. FKA PID Services Inc.

■ Onemain Financial Group LLC as servicer for (“ASF”) Wells Fargo Bank NA as issuer loan trustee for One Main Financial Issuance Trust 2015-3 v. Antonio Ramos

■ Ozark Rentals and Investments II LLC v. Myrt Calhoun

■ Barkclays Bank Delaware v. Donna M. Russell

■ Name change of Meiah Dominique Cordero

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Trina Arnette, failure to identify, six months probation, deferred

■ Tracey Lee Colquitt, failure to identify, 15 days jail, convicted

■ Stephen Jay Covey, criminal trespass, convicted

■ Jerinatte Jayellen Dorsey, theft, dismissed

■ Amanda Lane Doss, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Latisha Ann Garcia, bail jumping and failure to appear, 40 days jail, convicted

Stephanie Chardon Hinton, theft by check, dismissed

■ Trevor Adam Hurdsman, driving while intoxicated, 60 days jail, convicted

■ David Aaron Kirbow, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred

■ Patrick Lerma, criminal trespass, 30 days jail, convicted

■ Jamie Ann Martin, possession of dangerous drug, 15 days jail, convicted

■ Dakota Aaron McDonald, assault, one year probation, deferred

■ Cedric Keith Miller, driving while intoxicated, two days prison, two year probation, convicted

■ Isaac Ramirez Ontiveros, theft by check, dismissed

■ Orlendo Outerbridge, driving while intoxicated, 10 days jail, two years probation, convicted; accident involving damage, dismissed

■ Victor Isiah Sr., possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear, 90 days jail, convicted

■ John R. Ragland, possession of dangerous drug, dismissed

■ Hilises Rangel, driving while intoxicated, 12 months jail, convicted

■ Adolph Reggie, failure to identify, 20 days jail, convicted

■ Joshua Allen Renfroe, theft, convicted

■ Arturo Sarmiento, failure to identify, dismissed; racing on highway, six months probation, deferred

■ Giovanni Sarmiento, possession of marijuana, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Caleb Seale, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Hugo Valquez-Barrientos, racing on highway, six months probation, deferred

■ Amber Denise Weatherly, possession of dangerous drug, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Kyree Oshay Williams, possession of drug paraphernalia, 120 days probation, deferred

■ Jaylon DeShun Young, bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed

■ Kaleb Lee Charles Langston, possession of a controlled substance, probation revoked

■ Jose Oliverous Sanchez IV, assault/family violence, 90 days jail, probation revoked

■ Jimmy Ray Scott, driving while intoxicated, 60 days jail, probation revoked

■ Latisha Ann Garcia, possession of marijuana, 30 days jail, probation revoked

■ ■ ■

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Jennifer Rosanne Lester, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Carlos Solis, driving while intoxicated, seven years prison, probation revoked

■ Chelse Blue Jessica Jones, theft, forgery of financial instrument, two years prison, convicted

■ Marie Louise Worry, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months state jail, convicted

■ Anthony Ray Adams, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed

■ Cody Wayne Leblanc, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed; assault/family violence, two years prison, convicted

■ Xavier Reyes, burglary of habitation, dismissed

■ McClendon Harrison, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four years prison, convicted

■ Robert Sweet, driving while intoxicated, six years prison, convicted

■ Tucker Womack, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two years state jail, convicted

■ Laketha Lacole Thomas, assault of public servant, evading arrest, eight years prison, convicted

■ Michael Alan Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, 15 years prison, convicted

■ Michael Thomas Quintanilla, possession of a controlled substance, eight years prison, convicted

■ Brian Hardy Powell, failure to comply with registration, three years probation, convicted

■ Mark Alan Roark, assault/family violence – impeding breath/circulation, three years prison, convicted

■ Jaclyn Lamerl Maddux, assault/family violence, other

■ Daniel Leslie Holeman Jr., burglary of habitation, community supervision