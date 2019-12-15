Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Richard Dee Gray, 64, and Sabrina Kaye Upton, 60
■ Tanner Lee Kassaw, 23, and Madison Taylor Berry, 23
■ James Murdoch Cartwright, 26, and Courtney Connell Bowman, 34
■ Paul Edward Murphy, 38, and Corentha Quarvett Randle, 38
■ Damarius Cornell De Vonte Penson, 27, and Shalina Bianca Homes, 31
■ Brett Lee Broussard, 33, and Amanda Nicole Larue, 27
■ Conner Blayne Willett, 19, and Michaela Cheyenne Smith, 18
■ Ivan Alvarez, 29, and Susana P. Morales Hernandez, 29
■ Jackie Ray Johnson Jr., 43, and Joanna Marie Davis, 31
■ Zackary Scott Johnson, 19, and Ainslei Maree Harris, 18
■ Bertie Raymond Herring, 76, and Mary Francis Manuel, 71
■ Adrian Andres Serrano, 22, and Melissa Gallegos, 30
■ Billy Jim Dennis Jr., 69, and Debbie Brydson Hollis, 55
■ Robert Blake Byerly, 20, and Laura Lee Crawford, 19
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Christopher Tod Thompson and Thresea Baker Courtney
■ Nicosha Guzman Brown-Pope and Dacedric O’Nell Brown Pope
■ Elizabeth Chacon Ramirez and Ruben Chacon Ramirez
■ Genora Freeman and Byro George Diggs
■ Maria De Los Angeles Gallo Pereira and Roberto Antonio Molina Zavaleta
■ Justin Terry and Heather Terry
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ TD Auto Finance LLC FKA Chrysler Financial v. Carrie Oney, Ronert Oney
■ Kelli Pettey v. The State of Texas
■ The State of Texas v. Francisco Barrios Guerra principal, Lexington National Insurance (Agent: Shanna Glawson) surety
■ The State of Texas v. Latisha Ann Garcia principal and Lexington National Insurance surety
■ Discover Bank v. Dolph Rex IV
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Tony Williams Jr. and Tony Williams Sr.
■ Discover Bank v. Cullen D. Thompson
■ Discover Bank v. Opal F. Williams
■ The State of Texas v. Robert Lee Tyler principal and Lexington National Insurance surety
■ Discover Bank v. Daniel Lawrence
■ The State of Texas v. Sean Jose Vasquz principal and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds surety
■ The State of Texas v. James Belmont principal and Lexington National Insurance (Shanna Glawson) surety
■ The State of Texas v. James Belmont principal and Lexington National Insurance (Shanna Glawson) surety
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Randi R. McKenzie and James McKenzie
■ Jack Alexander LTD v. Brent Forrest
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Leslie Miller v. John Tayor
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Robert Dwayne Cooper, failure to identify, five years jail, convicted
■ Matthew Allen Crawford, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Noah Cryan, criminal trespass, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Angela Nicole Davidson, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Alicia Dudley Cantu, criminal trespass, dismissed; theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Gladys Guerrero, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, deferred
■ Tiezhang Han, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Daniel Wayne Hartfield, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Michael Shane Hawley, driving while license invalid, six months probation, deferred
■ Rhonda Wright Humphries, criminal trespass, 20 days jail, convicted
■ Julio Cesar Jasso, possession of marijuana, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Jerry Wayne Jeffery Jr., theft by check, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Ferderrion Lewayne Johnson, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Karen L. Licari, theft by check, dismissed
■ Johnny Coby David Long, assault/family violence, one year probation, deferred
■ Diana McGaughey, theft, dismissed
■ Pedro Mendoza, driving while intoxicated, nine months probation, convicted
■ Quadry Jamal Range, theft, six months probation, convicted
■ Susan Marie Romero, prostitution, one day jail, convicted
■ Fernando Santos Jr., driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Legrogory Sarpy, speeding, 120 days probation, deferred
■ Osbaldo Teran, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Travis Aron Thornton, resisting arrest, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Bobby Vestal, interfering with emergency call, dismissed; assault/family violence, nine months probation, deferred
■ Paul Washington, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Paul Bernard Washington, possession of marijuana, evading arrest, 60 days jail, convicted
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Martin Ramirez Jr., driving while intoxicated, accident involving injury/death, probation discharge
■ Leandro Antonio Monsivais, aggravated assault/family violence with weapon, community supervision
■ Julio Cesar Jasso, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred; assault of a public servant, dismissed
■ Richard Caballero, burglary, three years probation, convicted of lesser charge
■ Decourtney Deangelo Morgan, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 10 years prison, convicted
■ Kurtina Leatrice Davis, unauthorized use of vehicle, tow years prison, convicted
Santiago Naranjo Zapata, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
Angela Nicole Davidson, assault, 90 days jail, convicted of lesser charge
