Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Perry Morales Jr., 37, and Hannah Leann Ebarb, 25
■ Ronald Whitney Smith, 39, and Kaulandruis Llodazhane Mosley Hall, 24
■ Mark Adam Barnes, 35, and Christie Janae Weatherly, 22
■ Terrell Lynn Koonce, 52, and Frances Gill Cleveland, 47
■ Steven Brody Capps, 23, and Kallie Lynn Wisener, 23
■ Justin Lee Baker, 23, and Rachael Jordan Meyer, 21
■ Ricky Allen McDonald, 58, and Katherine Ann Maddux, 41
■ John Pau Vick, 29, and Laura Julisa Marinez Diaz, 22
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ R.E.P. and A.E.P.
■ Kelcye Cheyanne Wallace and Robert Jacob Wallace
■ Bret Thomas Kimbro and Danita Elise Gandy
■ Leland Wayne Randolph and Sabrina Ann Randolph
■ Cortney Diana Dorcz and Dustin Trey Dorcz
■ Spencer Padilla and Amado Padillo
■ Gregory P. Higgins and Karen L. Higgins
■ Robert Wade Stephens and Stephanie Nicole Stephens
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Ronald E. Howell v. The State of Texas
■ First Service Credit Union v. Kytoski King
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Thomas A. Frank
■ Cintas Corporation No. 2 v. Lufkin Armature Works Inc.
■ Bank of America v. Christine C. Burdette
■ Alternative Acquisitions LLC v. M Annuiant
■ Marcus English v. State of Texas
■ Cascade Capital LLC assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Chelsea Carter
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ William Boyd Bizzell, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed; assault/family violence, seven days jail, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Robert Wade Cates, violation of protective order, dismissed
■ Alysa Makaye Clifton, assault, nine months probation, deferred
■ Eva Nicole Donahoe, criminal trespass, 50 days jail, convicted
■ Amanda Lea Doss, theft, nine months probation, deferred
■ Blake Quinton Edwards, theft, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Jacob Evans, theft, 90 days probation, deferred
■ James Terry Farmer, theft, burglary of vehicle, 60 days jail, convicted
■ Ashley Lasha Garrett, assault, nine months probation, deferred
■ Raymundo S. Gutierrez, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, two years probation, convicted
■ Christopher Daniel Holeman, illegal dumping, one day jail, convicted
■ Robert Earl Howard Jr., disorderly conduct, 60 days probation, deferred
■ Jarrad D. Johnson, false log, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Richard Charles Lane Jr., motion to adjudicate guilt, dismissed
■ Jon Andrew Michaud, possession of a controlled substance, one year probation, deferred
■ Larry Penick, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Treveon Arnez Piper, theft by check, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Melvin Foster Sawyer Jr., driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted; criminal mischief, one year probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Martin Alejandro Solis, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Natalie Stump, criminal trespass, two days jail, convicted
■ Jay Cornelius Thompson, resisting arrest, dismissed
■ Eugene Walker, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted
■ Royace Keith Westbrook, assault, 90 days probation, deferred
■ ■ ■
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Jay Cornelius Thompson, possession of dangerous drug, 12 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Daniel Garcia, driving while intoxicated, probation discharge
■ Reginald Bernard Harper, possession of a controlled substance, five years prison, convicted
■ Timothy Maxwell Bagby, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted
■ James Virgil Redd, possession of a controlled substance, probation discharge
■ Jar Cornelius Thompson, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, five years probation, convicted, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, probation revoked
■ Shanna Marie Buster, fraudulent use/possession of identifying info, five years probation, deferred
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.