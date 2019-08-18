Marriages

Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:

■ Perry Morales Jr., 37, and Hannah Leann Ebarb, 25

■ Ronald Whitney Smith, 39, and Kaulandruis Llodazhane Mosley Hall, 24

■ Mark Adam Barnes, 35, and Christie Janae Weatherly, 22

■ Terrell Lynn Koonce, 52, and Frances Gill Cleveland, 47

■ Steven Brody Capps, 23, and Kallie Lynn Wisener, 23

■ Justin Lee Baker, 23, and Rachael Jordan Meyer, 21

■ Ricky Allen McDonald, 58, and Katherine Ann Maddux, 41

■ John Pau Vick, 29, and Laura Julisa Marinez Diaz, 22

Divorces

Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:

■ R.E.P. and A.E.P.

■ Kelcye Cheyanne Wallace and Robert Jacob Wallace

■ Bret Thomas Kimbro and Danita Elise Gandy

■ Leland Wayne Randolph and Sabrina Ann Randolph

■ Cortney Diana Dorcz and Dustin Trey Dorcz

■ Spencer Padilla and Amado Padillo

■ Gregory P. Higgins and Karen L. Higgins

■ Robert Wade Stephens and Stephanie Nicole Stephens

Lawsuits

Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ Ronald E. Howell v. The State of Texas

■ First Service Credit Union v. Kytoski King

■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Thomas A. Frank

■ Cintas Corporation No. 2 v. Lufkin Armature Works Inc.

■ Bank of America v. Christine C. Burdette

■ Alternative Acquisitions LLC v. M Annuiant

■ Marcus English v. State of Texas

■ Cascade Capital LLC assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Chelsea Carter

Dispositions

Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:

■ William Boyd Bizzell, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed; assault/family violence, seven days jail, 12 months probation, convicted

■ Robert Wade Cates, violation of protective order, dismissed

■ Alysa Makaye Clifton, assault, nine months probation, deferred

■ Eva Nicole Donahoe, criminal trespass, 50 days jail, convicted

■ Amanda Lea Doss, theft, nine months probation, deferred

■ Blake Quinton Edwards, theft, 90 days jail, convicted

■ Jacob Evans, theft, 90 days probation, deferred

■ James Terry Farmer, theft, burglary of vehicle, 60 days jail, convicted

■ Ashley Lasha Garrett, assault, nine months probation, deferred

■ Raymundo S. Gutierrez, driving while intoxicated, three days jail, two years probation, convicted

■ Christopher Daniel Holeman, illegal dumping, one day jail, convicted

■ Robert Earl Howard Jr., disorderly conduct, 60 days probation, deferred

■ Jarrad D. Johnson, false log, 180 days probation, deferred

■ Richard Charles Lane Jr., motion to adjudicate guilt, dismissed

■ Jon Andrew Michaud, possession of a controlled substance, one year probation, deferred

■ Larry Penick, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Treveon Arnez Piper, theft by check, 15 days jail, convicted

■ Melvin Foster Sawyer Jr., driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted; criminal mischief, one year probation, deferred; bail jumping and failure to appear, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Martin Alejandro Solis, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted

■ Natalie Stump, criminal trespass, two days jail, convicted

■ Jay Cornelius Thompson, resisting arrest, dismissed

■ Eugene Walker, criminal trespass, 10 days jail, convicted

■ Royace Keith Westbrook, assault, 90 days probation, deferred

Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:

■ Jay Cornelius Thompson, possession of dangerous drug, 12 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Daniel Garcia, driving while intoxicated, probation discharge

■ Reginald Bernard Harper, possession of a controlled substance, five years prison, convicted

■ Timothy Maxwell Bagby, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, convicted

■ James Virgil Redd, possession of a controlled substance, probation discharge

■ Jar Cornelius Thompson, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, five years probation, convicted, possession of a controlled substance, 12 months state jail, probation revoked

■ Shanna Marie Buster, fraudulent use/possession of identifying info, five years probation, deferred