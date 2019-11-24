Marriages
Marriage licenses filed in the Angelina County Clerk’s Office:
■ Ty Houston Kirkland, 26, and Katelyn Brooke Allen, 27
■ Kevin Dewayne Maxie, 27, and Caliyah Charnel Lane, 20
■ William Mack Baude II, 23, and Shelby Tyler Lovett, 23
■ Darrel Shane Berry, 52, and Tracy Jean Mangel, 51
■ Christian Anthony Garcia, 26, and Haley Nicole Cook, 22
■ Robert Daniel Sanders, 22, and Lindsey Jessica Stinson, 23
■ Edmon Cy Kelsey, 21, and Macey Nicole Hardin, 26
■ Yancy Kevin Jeffrey, 60, and Brenda Ward, 67
■ Paul Michael Jones, 23, and Courtney Breeann Nichols, 20
■ Don Royce Easley, 58, and Kaytlin Elisabeth Racca, 29
■ George Ryan Castro, 26, and Aimee Edith Padilla, 26
■ Laronte Demond Blanch, 35, and Jazzla Shmiere Tayor, 29
Divorces
Divorces filed in Angelina County District Clerk’s Office:
■ Nary Jennifer Utter and James Lynn Utter Jr.
■ Korey Shannon Clay and Stacy Polinski Patterson-Clay
■ Gloria Aguilar and Francisco J. Hernandez
■ Gloria Deniece Hubbard and Jamarcus Jefferson
■ Martin Islas Espinoza and Britnie Nicole Islas
■ Carmen Barrera and Juan Manuel Barrera
■ Genetta Rae McFarland and Michael Kevin McFarland
■ Jessica Diane Capps and Steven Lee Courtney
■ Charles Daniel Cashmere and Kristy Marie Mewborn
■ Leticia Anastacio and Jose Manuel Pineda
Lawsuits
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ Southland Federal Credit Union v. Maria L. Blanco
■ American Express National Bank v. John Massey
■ The State of Texas v. Bryson Jamar Jones, principal and Lester Bellows DBA American Bail Bonds, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Vincent Hale, principal and David Fregia DBA Bail America, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Vincent Hale, principal and David Fregia DBA Bail America, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Darren Wayne Robins, principal and David Fregia DBA Bail America, surety
■ The State of Texas v. Stephen Upchurch, principal and David Fregia DBA Bail America, surety
■ Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC v. Lasha Turner, Kelly Welch, Stephanie Nichols
Lawsuits filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Maricela Garcia v. Pilrgrim’s Pride Corporation and John William Sexton Jr.
■ Capital One Bank USA NA v. Josh Jamison
■ Janet Collman v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC
■ Candace Wadsworth v. Alison Faison
Dispositions
Dispositions filed in Angelina County courts-at-law:
■ James Douglas Bentley Sr., driving while intoxicated, five days jail, two years probation, convicted
■ Ann Myers Billingsley, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Marcus Charles Brisco, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed; unlawfully carrying a weapon, one year probation, deferred
■ Jake Ramsey Byrum, criminal trespass, 15 days jail, convicted
■ Kaylor Andrew Campbell, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Leeana Moesha Carr, assault/family violence, dismissed
■ Esteban Castro, driving while intoxicated, 12 months probation, convicted
■ Ramiro C. Castro, driving while intoxicated, two days jail, convicted; unlawfully carrying a weapon, dismissed
■ Jeanetta S. Cauley, theft by check, dismissed
■ Layne Preston Conner, driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, dismissed
■ Dalton Lane Dubose, assault/family violence, 90 days jail, convicted
■ Roy Todd Foyil, driving while intoxicated, one year probation, convicted
■ Joseph Froehlich, possession of dangerous drug, 60 days jail, convicted; bail jumping and failure to appear, dismissed
■ Bobby Q. Gentile, theft by check, dismissed
■ Steven Earl Giles, theft by check, dismissed
■ Willie Cal Givens Jr., possession of marijuana, one year probation, deferred
■ Nancy Grimsley, theft, five days jail, convicted
■ Kodell Jackson, resisting arrest, one year probation, deferred
■ Artur Koshur, speeding, 180 days probation, deferred
■ Jaleon De’savion, two counts of burglary of vehicle, dismissed
■ Kailin Miller, theft, six months probation, deferred
■ Justin Wayne Mitchamore, criminal trespass, five days jail, convicted
■ Donald James Noseworthy, assault, convicted
■ Cody Wayne Plummer, possession of marijuana, one day jail, convicted
■ Amanda Shand, theft, eight months probation, deferred
■ Gino Deshun Shaw, possession of marijuana, dismissed
■ Fred Ray Vineyard, interfering with emergency call, 90 days probation, deferred
■ Jason Allen Wood, driving while license invalid, two days jail, convicted
Dispositions filed in Angelina County district courts:
■ Guadalupe Alexis Torres, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, seven years probation, convicted
■ Eloy Robles, driving while intoxicated, eight years prison, convicted
■ Everado Castillo II, burglary of habitation, 10 years prison, convicted; burglary of habitation, 10 years prison, probation revoked
■ Richard Horn, sex offender’s duty to register, two years prison, convicted
■ Isidro Flores, evading arrest with vehicle, acquitted
■ Joe Carl Loftin Jr., fraudulent freshwater fish tournament prize, dismissed
■ Christopher Ja-Michael Calvin, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed
■ Chelsea T. Lopez, injury to a child, four years probation, deferred
■ Peyton Parks Carroll, tampering evidence, three years probation, deferred
■ Daylon Reece Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, three years probation, deferred
■ Julio Oros, possession of a controlled substance, 180 days state jail, convicted
■ Michael Eugene Wainright, possession of a controlled substance, five years probation, deferred
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.