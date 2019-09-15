Someone said a housekeeper was stealing items from guests in the 2400 block of North Timberland Drive between 9 a.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Iris Yolanda Ramos, 42, of Lufkin, on a charge of no driver’s license after she caused an accident in the 1600 block of South First Street Friday, according to a Lufkin police report.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Ulisis Juarez Pina, 25, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft of a tire plug kit valued at $6 and a fabric paint can valued at $6 from the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive Friday.
Someone tried to use someone else’s debit card in the 200 block of South Second Street Thursday.
A man placed fraudulent charges on a man’s bank account in the 1400 block of South John Redditt Drive between 9:30 a.m. Thursday and midnight Friday.
Someone committed criminal mischief in the 800 block of Duren Street between midnight Sept. 6 and 9 p.m. on Friday.
Someone assaulted someone with a deadly weapon and performed an act of criminal mischief in the 100 block of Kirksey Drive Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jolene Mathews, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and possession of dangerous drugs; Skyler Angel Cravo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and abandoning or endangering a child; Tukulve Dewayne Frazier, 39, of Lufkin, warrants for expired license plates, no driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection violation, expired or no license plates on a trailer, inhumane treatment, failure to appear, defective or no brake lights and assault/family violence; De’Marquez Devonte Moreland, 28, of Lufkin, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Jodiecia Holmes, age unavailable, address unavailable, possession of drug paraphernalia; and Larry Paul Lewis, age unavailable, of Lufkin, four warrants for no driver’s license, two warrants for no insurance and two warrants for expired license plates.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday.
Arrests and charges included: Zackary Lawrence Conway, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for fleeing from a police officer; Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving injury/death; and Bradley Dewayne Evans, age unavailable, of Zavalla, burglary of a habitation and theft.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Cameron Wayne Newton, 26, of Zavalla, Friday on a warrant for public intoxication.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Daniel Leeland Adams, 32, of Lufkin, Saturday on warrants for forgery of a financial instrument and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Norma Wilcox, 47, of Corrigan, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Jacob Dalton Mosley, 26, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; John C. Rios Jr., 18, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Luis Manuel Rivera, 46, of Corrigan, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Another agency arrested Nicholas Derrond Phillips, 36, of Livingston, Friday on warrants for theft and endangering the welfare of a child.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
