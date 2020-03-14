A deputy had an abandoned vehicle in the 2000 block of Old Diboll Highway towed after being unable to contact the registered owner of the vehicle Thursday night.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
Someone wrote an unauthorized check from a man’s bank account Thursday.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Thornton Road where a man said he was upset about a recent social media post about his ex-girlfriend. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Regina Maria Shepherd, age unavailable, of Diboll, no insurance; Jacob Dewayne Knight, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for speeding; and Terrance Delrick Williams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for five counts of public intoxication, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and entering or approaching intersection.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Gonzalo Alonzo Torres Jr., 22, of Diboll, warrant for public intoxication, theft of firearm and burglary of building; Cecilla Gail Battles, 40, of Bronson, warrant for public intoxication; Herrald Eugene Moreland, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and parking facing traffic; Jennie May Pangelinan Cruz, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, theft and traffic violations; Jayna Christine Jones, 24, of Diboll, warrant for criminal mischief; Brandon Turner Baker, 26, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for no insurance; Cody Lane Laney, 26, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Rural Eugene Vaughn, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault/family violence and interfering with emergency call; James Clinton Blackburn Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, no driver’s license; Christina Tabitha Luna, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and warrants for traffic violations; and Jmarcos Blake Vail, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI.
The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
