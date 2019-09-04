A golf ball broke a vehicle windshield overnight in the 2600 block of Moffett Road Sunday.
Someone stole a cellphone in the 1200 block of South Chestnut Street Monday.
Someone stole a bicycle from a carport in the 400 block of House Avenue Sunday.
A woman said her cousin assaulted her Monday.
Someone damaged a car during a disturbance in the 3200 block of Old Union Road Monday.
A woman said her boyfriend’s ex-wife was harassing her Monday.
Someone stole a firearm from a vehicle in the 100 block of Arthur Beauchamp Road Monday.
Someone stole cash from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Ralph Nerren Road Monday.
Someone stole a boat trailer at the Monterey Boat Ramp Monday.
Someone stole cash, credit cards, driver’s licenses and Social Security cards from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Pahal Road Monday.
A woman said she and her husband got into an argument and he removed a part from her vehicle to prevent her from leaving Monday.
A woman said her husband spit tobacco in her face and eyes and locked her out of her home Monday.
A man said someone stole a jacket, headphones, a cellphone and tennis shoes from his unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of White Oak Loop Monday.
Someone rummaged through three unlocked vehicles on Yupon Drive and stole cash.
A woman in the 1000 block of Holmes Road noticed her vehicle open and the ignition interlock breath-test device missing Monday.
Deputies responded to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Brenkie Street Sunday.
A woman in the 300 block of Sherwood Forest Circle said a large dog bit her Saturday.
Someone stole an AC window unit from a home in the 100 block of Woods Road last Saturday.
Someone stole several items from a barn in the 900 block of Veteto Road Saturday.
A woman said someone made unauthorized charges on her credit card Saturday.
A woman said her mother’s gravesite had been vandalized last Friday.
Someone stole a riding mower from a yard in the 1300 block of Ray Fisher Road last Friday.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend was harassing her last Friday.
A man said he noticed items missing from his home in the 100 block of Cheshire Boulevard last Friday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible sexual assault of a child.
A woman said an adult was soliciting her juvenile daughter last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Sashoun Denicholas Brown, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Daniela Gonzalez, 33, of Lufkin, warrants for leaving a child in vehicle and traffic violations; Clarence Fitzgerald Johnson, 47, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication; Lazarian Zay Roberson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Theresa Spears, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication and failure to appear; Kelly Bowen Watts, 54, of Anahuac, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Deandre Rashon Ross, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Robin Rashell Evans, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Amber Leigh Ludewig, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Bonnie Marie Smith, 55, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; and Wade Patrick Finley, 20, of Diboll, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Michael Joe Kirkes, age unavailable, of Huntington, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
