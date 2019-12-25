Someone robbed a convenience store in the 1700 block of North John Redditt Drive Monday night.
Someone reported a threat Monday night.
Someone stole a woman’s identity.
Someone burglarized a vehicle in the 2700 block of South Medford Drive on Monday.
Someone burglarized a vehicle in the 800 block of Everett Street on Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Shannon Jackson, 27, of Marlin, warrants for two counts of assault/family violence and dog at large; and Roy Zamarripa, 23, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Green, 34, of Huntington, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Austen Michael Leone, 34, of Groveton, on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as of noon Tuesday.
