A woman in the 100 block of Medford Womack purchased a dog online Monday and was asked to send more money for shipping. She canceled the order and requested a refund, and hasn’t heard back from the seller.
A man in the 600 block of Ben Wheeler Road attempted to steal someone’s ATV and crashed it into a swing set and picnic table Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of child abuse.
A man stopped his vehicle in front of another man’s vehicle on Charlie Porter Road and acted aggressivrely Monday.
Several dogs in the 600 block of George Simpson Road chased a man’s cattle Monday.
A deputy responded to the 2200 block of Harley Golden Road over a verbal altercation Monday.
Someone stole a golf cart in the 900 block of Jackson Street Monday.
A deputy responded to the 100 block of Heatherwood Street for a disturbance between a couple Monday.
A man and woman stole several items from a store in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north Monday.
Someone in the 100 block of Church Street stole a trailer and lawn mower Monday.
A man fled the scene of an accident in the 1200 block of North Timberland Drive Monday morning.
Someone reported fraudulent charges on a bank account Monday.
Someone stole items from a storage unit in the 1200 block of Cimmarron Street Monday afternoon.
Someone reported threatening text messages Monday.
A man harassed his ex-girlfriend Monday.
Someone vandalized a vehicle in the 1300 block of Briarwood Drive Monday evening.
Someone stole a phone from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Mantooth Avenue early Tuesday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Bryant Noe Hernandez, 21, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Juan Medina, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Victor Allen Parker Jr., age unavailable, of San Augustine, warrants for theft, bail jumping and failure to appear.
The Angelina County Jail housed 199 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
