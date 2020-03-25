LDN Police Reports

A woman in the 100 block of Medford Womack purchased a dog online Monday and was asked to send more money for shipping. She canceled the order and requested a refund, and hasn’t heard back from the seller.

A man in the 600 block of Ben Wheeler Road attempted to steal someone’s ATV and crashed it into a swing set and picnic table Monday.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of child abuse.

A man stopped his vehicle in front of another man’s vehicle on Charlie Porter Road and acted aggressivrely Monday.

Several dogs in the 600 block of George Simpson Road chased a man’s cattle Monday.

A deputy responded to the 2200 block of Harley Golden Road over a verbal altercation Monday.

Someone stole a golf cart in the 900 block of Jackson Street Monday.

A deputy responded to the 100 block of Heatherwood Street for a disturbance between a couple Monday.

A man and woman stole several items from a store in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north Monday.

Someone in the 100 block of Church Street stole a trailer and lawn mower Monday.

A man fled the scene of an accident in the 1200 block of North Timberland Drive Monday morning.

Someone reported fraudulent charges on a bank account Monday.

Someone stole items from a storage unit in the 1200 block of Cimmarron Street Monday afternoon.

Someone reported threatening text messages Monday.

A man harassed his ex-girlfriend Monday.

Someone vandalized a vehicle in the 1300 block of Briarwood Drive Monday evening.

Someone stole a phone from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Mantooth Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Bryant Noe Hernandez, 21, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Juan Medina, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Victor Allen Parker Jr., age unavailable, of San Augustine, warrants for theft, bail jumping and failure to appear.

The Angelina County Jail housed 199 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

