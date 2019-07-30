Robert D. Greer, 32, and Destiney T. Mitchell, 26, were arrested on charges of stealing a Hefty trash can valued at $18 and multiple clothing items valued at $484 from Walmart shortly after noon on Sunday.
Thieves made fraudulent charges to bank accounts belonging to customers in the 600 block of Shirley Lane, the 3100 block of Atkinson Drive, the 400 block of Henderson Street and the 1400 block of Parkwood Place on Saturday and Sunday.
Someone keyed a Chevrolet Malibu parked in the 500 block of Kiln Avenue sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Someone keyed a Nissan Armada parked in the 700 block of South Timberland Drive sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Huitt, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, no driver’s license, driving with a child unbelted and failure to drive in a single lane; Ramon Jermaine Brooks, 41, of Lufkin, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia; Bonnie Marie Smith, 56, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Roger C. Landrum, 23, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Caitlin McCarroll, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Aislinn Gray Decker, 21, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and on warrant for speeding; Eduardo C. Guillen, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no insurance and warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance and unsafe backing; Desiree Christina Cole, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Mathew Dwayne Barnett, 30, of Coppell, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Quintoryerus Traviantay Sawyer, 25, of Lufkin, Class C assault; and Curtis Leland Grant, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of solicitation in a roadway and one count of public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Ashley Smith Ancira, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault; and Victor Darrel Thorn, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Transportation arrested Edwin Jabrosky Simpson, 31, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana on Sunday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 235 inmates as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
