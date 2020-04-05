The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday.
Arrests and charges include: Joseph Tarver, 19, of Lufkin, accident involving damage to a vehicle, possession of between one and four grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and a warrant for assault causing bodily injury; Miguel Angel Mijares, 50, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal mischief; and Jerry Glenn Fredieu, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Chrisopher Lee Glassey, age unavailable, of Zavalla, on a charge of evading arrest/detention and warrants for driving with an invalid license and failing to identify.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Wallace Aaron Jackson, age unavailable, of Corrigan, on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Tony Lee Ady Jr, 34, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation for aggravated robbery; Jacobe Garnett Garrett, age unavailable, of Lufkin, DWI; and Sherry Alyssa Duke, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal mischief.
The Angelina County Jail housed 185 inmates as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.