A woman and her boyfriend fought Monday. She told police he returned later with a firearm and pointed it at her.
A man caused problems with a woman and her child’s father while he was staying with them Tuesday.
Someone stole a trailer from the 200 block of Jim Bell Loop Tuesday.
A woman in the 200 block of Louie Cheatham broke her boyfriend’s truck window Tuesday, taking took tools and equipment.
Someone took a family member’s vehicle Tuesday.
Someone broke into a home in the 4800 block of state Highway 103 east on Tuesday and stole several items.
Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen in Nacogdoches County in the 200 block of Rivercrest Road on Tuesday.
Someone dumped a dead hog in a ditch in the 1800 block of Caspers Cove Road on Tuesday.
Someone took a family member’s vehicle and hasn’t returned it.
Someone hired to do work at a home was paid and never completed the job.
A dog killed chickens and ducks belong to its owner’s neighbor in the 300 block of Caspers Cove Road on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Chasity Plummer, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Cyler Lynn Ross, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, public intoxication and failure to identify; Edwin Simon Jr., 30, of Lufkin, no driver’s license and warrants for traffic violations; David Lee Taylor, 56, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Cyrus Bass III, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Christopher Nathan Howell, 27, of Diboll, warrants for illegal dumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; Misty Dawn Zinnecker, 39, of Diboll, warrants for illegal dumping and a parole violation; and Jimarion Ashaude Horace, 20, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: William Everett Self, 61, of Huntington, warrants for driving while intoxicated; Richard Byron Johnson, age unavailable, of Huntington, public intoxication; Caleb Stephens Ellison, 18, of Huntington, warrant for credit/debit card abuse; Brittanie Sharnay Frazier, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for theft of service; and Karen Ranae Lewis, 50, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Jennifer Copeland Mitchell, 43, of Zavalla, traffic violations and warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations.
The Diboll Police Department made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Jonnie B. Clowers, 38, of Diboll, purchase/furnishing alcohol for a minor and a warrant for theft; Deion Matthew-Duane Mims, 24, of Diboll, criminal mischief and criminal trespass; and Bobby Johnson III, 39, of Conroe, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Jail housed 185 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.