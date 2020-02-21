Someone graffitied three exterior walls of a vacant residence in the 100 block of Boardwalk Place.
Deputies responded to a welfare check for a child who was in the road in the 2900 block of FM 2108. The child was in the care of a family member at the time, but returned to its mother safely.
A fight between a mother and daughter resulted in deputies responding to the 3600 block of FM 2251 around 2 p.m. Wednesday. One of the women decided to leave the residence and not return until things calmed down.
Animal control is investigating a case in which a dog bit its owner in the 1000 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Kelly James Eskew, 45, of Tomball, two counts of the possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and possession of a dangerous drug; Mayra Alexandra Hernandez, 29, of Lufkin, running a red light, having no driver’s license, no insurance and warrants for speeding, no driver’s license, failure to control speed and public intoxication; Luis Manuel Cortes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for sexual assault of a child in March; Bell Zora Montgomery, 57, of Lufkin, warrants for expired driver’s license and open container; and Emmitt Ted Burney, age unavailable, of Lufkin, five warrants for public intoxication.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Marquis Dejuan White, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for evading arrest or detention, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlicensed carrying of a weapon; and James William Allen, 44, of Huntington, warrant for parole violation.
The Zavalla Police Department made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Brandon Letney, 28, of Zavalla, Class C assault by threat; and Brian Leviness, 28, of Zavalla, warrants for burglary of a building, no insurance and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Marcus Abe Swan, 36, of Lufkin, on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Kathy Nadine Dixon, 53, of Lufkin, on a warrant for an order to surrender after her third or more time driving while intoxicated; Sara Ruiz, 50, of Lufkin, on a warrant for the forgery of a financial instrument; Daniel Ray Mcginty, 34, of Lufkin, for the manual delivery of a controlled substance, two warrants delivery of a controlled substance and a warrant for the display of expired license plates from January 2018; Tosha Moniek Richardson, 48, of Lufkin, on a warrant for the possession of a controlled substance; Juan Jose Villanueva, 67, of Lufkin, on a warrant for the possession of marijuana and Bradley Evans, 44, of Zavalla, on a warrant for the burglary of a habitation.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Wesley Flemming, 19, of Lufkin, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of habitation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 230 inmates as 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.