Lufkin police arrested a man accused of stealing a package from a neighbor’s doorstep Monday afternoon.
Dominique Douglas, 32, faces a charge of theft and remains at the Angelina County Jail at this time. Officers responded to Douglas’ neighbor regarding the theft of Coach shoes in a package on her doorstep, as well as the theft of the camera that captured footage of the theft.
Officers questioned Douglas about the incident, who said he took the package for safekeeping because there were men who walked by and seemed interested in it. He also said he took the camera because it was hanging from the wall and seemed broken.
Douglas gave the package, which he had reportedly opened, to the officers before they took him into custody.
Lufkin police arrested Katelyn Elliott, 22, of Lufkin, on charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance after roast beef and refried beans were found in her purse Monday.
Someone stole several pieces of plywood from a construction site in the 1000 block of Commerce Center Drive overnight Monday.
Someone stole jewelry in the 1300 block of Tom Temple Boulevard.
Someone stole a trailer stolen from a man in the 100 block of South Timberland Drive Monday.
Someone broke a television in a room at Motel 6 Sunday.
Someone took a checkbook from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Tulane Drive and forged checks Monday.
Someone stole a television in a burglary of a home in the 1600 block of Long Avenue Monday night.
Two women assaulted each other.
A dog bit someone in the 200 block of Popher Creek Monday.
A dog chewed the fenders off a vehicle in the 300 block of White Oak Monday.
A deputy found an abandoned vehicle off Rivercrest Road that was reported stolen on Monday.
A woman found a dead cat in her yard following a commotion in the night involving a cat and two dogs.
A dog has been attacking cats and bit a woman in the Fuller Springs area.
A woman found her saddle at a local pawn shop Monday.
Someone wrote a fraudulent check using a forged check Monday.
A man said he was being followed who wanted to harm him Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven other arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Charles Wesley Ouchley, 57, of Lufkin, false alarm or report, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of public intoxication and burglary of building; Jacob Alexander Trevino, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic violations; Clayton Emory Williams, 30, of Chireno, warrants for public intoxication and theft; Tyler Chase Ferguson, 24, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia; Willie Devonte Skinner, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Selena Rai Matts, age unavailable, of Raceland, Louisiana, assault; and Alona Hopkins, age unavailable, hometown unavailable, no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Sweet, 55, of Diboll, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Tucker Womack, 22, of Huntington, warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Billy Gene Alex, 54, of Nacogdoches, warrant for burglary of a habitation; Hunter Dewayne Huff, age unavailable, of Corrigan, warrants for traffic violations; and April Michelle Mewborn, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Bobby Brown, 28, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance; and Jerry Thomas Jr., 27, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Kara Michelle Glover, 20, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 214 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
