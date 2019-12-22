Llewelyn V. White, 52, of Lufkin, was arrested on charges of evading officers, failure to stop and give information and no insurance following a hit-and-run accident in which she was driving a Honda Accord in the 900 block of Whitehouse Drive around 7 p.m. Friday.
A woman stole a DVD from a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 9:15 a.m. Friday.
A woman attempted to take money from a man’s bank account around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Someone stole a man’s identity and used it to open a bank account around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Someone stole a vehicle in the 100 block of Mistywood Circle between midnight and 1:20 p.m. Friday.
Someone lost their driver’s license in the 3500 block of South First Street between 3 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Someone made a terroristic threat in the 1200 block of Frank Avenue Friday night.
A woman attempted to steal items from Walmart between 7 p.m Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Someone stole a gun from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Grove Avenue between noon Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday.
A woman was arrested on a charge of assaulting her husband around 10 p.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Keyshaun Dangelo Chatman, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and no driver’s license; Michael Quinn Williams, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for driving with an open container, no driver’s license, no insurance, driving with an invalid license, exhibition of acceleration and operating a vehicle with the wrong license plates; Amadita Guillen, 44, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for no insurance, no driver’s license and expired license plates; Sarah Jane Southwood, 26, of Lufkin, accident involving damage; Tamela Tamor Dean, age unavailable, of Lufkin, interfering with public duties; and Dylan Jordan Padrick, 27, of Casey, Illinois, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Charles Edward Becks Jr., 34, of Lufkin, two warrants for possession of a controlled substance; Matthew Kade Parrott, 23, of Pollok, no driver’s license and warrants for no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia; Amos Day Sheffield, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Kendall Peyton Bryant, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for aggravated robbery; Krysten Michelle Earls, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, credit/debit card abuse, forgery of a financial instrument, bail jumping and failure to appear, unsafe backing, failure to control speed, expired license plates, driving with an invalid license, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 41, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to stop or return to accident involving injury/death; James Russell Sandel, 49, of Lufkin, criminal mischief and Curtis Ryan Chance, 23, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for theft, no insurance and expired license plates.
The Diboll Police Department made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: James Weldon Gibson, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Donnie Lamont Wilson, 40, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for theft, running a stop sign and driving with an invalid license; and Elliott Salgado, 19, of Itasca, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
The Pct. 1 Constable’s Office arrested James Alton Sumrall, age unavailable, of Apple Springs, on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving with a suspended license and no insurance on Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Rogeli Salazar Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle on Friday.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Michael Andrew Wortham, 50, of Lufkin, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated on Friday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 197 inmates as 4:50 p.m. Saturday.
