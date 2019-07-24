A woman reported a Pontiac Grand Prix stolen after she left it running outside Greenbriar Apartments while picking up a friend Sunday.
A woman reported a black 2008 Lincoln MKZ stolen from Walmart Monday.
A woman took merchandise off the shelf at Walmart and then returned it Sunday.
A man in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive said someone paid him for a stereo with two fake $100 bills Monday. He gave the buyer a real $20 in return for change.
A woman said her boyfriend assaulted her Monday.
A man stole a repossessed vehicle from a towing yard in the 3600 block of Ellen Trout Drive Sunday.
A man said someone stole six chain saws from the back of his truck in the 100 block of Miles Way Monday.
A man in the 400 block of Locke Street reported his lawn mower stolen.
A woman said her credit card had multiple unauthorized charges.
A restaurant’s bank deposit was short Sunday.
A man in the 1000 block of North First Street said someone stole money from him Monday.
A woman said her brother-in-law assaulted her Monday.
A woman in the 200 block of Anthony Drive said a family member took her Xbox from her bedroom without permission Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
A woman said a known person used her credit card to purchase a rental vehicle Monday.
Someone said he or she picked up a homeless man a few weeks ago and let him stay with them and use their vehicle, which was never returned.
A woman said she lent a vehicle to a person who won’t return it Monday.
A man said someone stole a firearm from his home in the 500 block of Old Ewing Road Monday.
A woman said someone she knows is sending her threatening text messages Monday.
A woman said several shots struck her home Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Otis Lynn Mangum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for displaying expired license plates; Angela Brooke Henderson, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua Steven Hambrick, 28, of Diboll, warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and Cecilo Moran, age unavailable, of North Chester, Virginia, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Deandre Dewayne Collins, 39, of Winnfield, Louisiana, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with/fabricating evidenced; Corey Micheal Wayne Boyd, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; A’mario Martel Geberkidan, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; James B. Malinowski, 36, of Pollok, warrants for possession of a dangerous drug; and Travis Layne Self, 30, of Shepherd, warrant for reckless driving.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jimmy Wyane Bolton, 34, of Lufkin, on a warrant for fraud.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Eliseo Barrajas Jr., 25, of Diboll, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 225 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
