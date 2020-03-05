Deputies arrested John Logan Hunter, 39, of Lufkin, on warrants for violating promise to appear and traffic violations after responding to a report of a man with a gun near Central High School Tuesday afternoon.
Someone got into a vehicle in the 1300 block of Rifle Road and stole a wallet overnight Tuesday.
Someone stole two pistols from a vehicle in the 300 block of Austin Lane overnight Tuesday.
Someone found a clear bag containing drugs in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north Tuesday afternoon.
A dog bit a girl in the 9200 block of FM 2021 Tuesday afternoon.
Someone used a woman’s debit card after she lost it a local business in late February.
A woman took money from her husband’s bank account Tuesday afternoon.
A man’s former roommate took his 1993 Ford pickup Tuesday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Narvlee Sierra Young, 34, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for public intoxication and traffic violations; Edwardo Reyes, 53, of Lufkin, warrants for 15 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, nine counts of public intoxication, failure to appear and disorderly conduct; Natalie Stump, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft and traffic violations; Earl Calvin Russaw Jr., 41, of Diboll, warrants for open container – driver and traffic violations; Richard Charles Mack, 31, New Orleans, Louisiana, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Brian Darrell James, age unavailable, of Lufkin, traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Christian V. Mares, 36, of Houston, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Walter Conway Bowlin Jr., 62, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Jerinatte Jayellen Dorsey, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft of service; Llewelyn Veronica White, 52, of Lufkin, warrant for forgery of a financial instrument; and Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and traffic violations.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Lelon Frank Phillips, age unavailable, of Lufkin, deadly conduct.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Issac Jacob Tucker, 28, of Pollok, warrants for intoxicated manslaughter, intoxicated assault.
The Angelina County Jail housed 225 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
