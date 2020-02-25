Antonio Basilio Bonifacio, 28, of Lufkin, was arrested after a woman reported that he threw a bottle at her vehicle, shattering her rear window. The woman said Bonifacio was her ex and they got into an argument as she was returning some of his personal items on Sunday.
Tanya Page, 40, was arrested in the 100 block of Laurel Avenue Sunday morning after Lufkin police say she tried to flee a traffic stop on foot. Police said she was a passenger in the stop but had warrants and was in the possession of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest.
Orval Lee Edwards, 54, was arrested after Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a physical altercation between a man and woman Friday afternoon.
On their way to the scene, deputies were told that the subjects left. The deputies were able to find the vehicle parked on the side of the 100 block of Steptoe Road. The woman said it was only a verbal argument. A computer check revealed that Edwards had active warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of driving with no license and the display of expired license plates.
Roy Smith was arrested by a deputy after being stopped for expired registration about 2 a.m. Friday. Smith was arrested for public intoxication and on warrants for the possession of a controlled substance, the possession of marijuana, the possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration.
Sharon Bodden Milligan, 50, was arrested after deputies responded to a report about the theft of medication in the 200 block of Brough Road. A deputy met with a couple and learned an altercation had occurred between the couple and Milligan regarding the prescriptions, resulting in her arrest at 2 p.m. Saturday.
A woman in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive reported on Sunday that a man who previously assaulted her has been harassing her at work.
A woman in the 1400 block of Travis Street told Lufkin police that her ex-boyfriend grabbed her shirt, prompting her to pepper spray him.
Some people said they were assaulted by several people at a party in the 300 block of Felton Road.
Deputies are investigating a report of a sexual assault in the 200 block of Rivercrest Road.
A woman in the 3800 block of FM 328 saidsomeone she knew came to her residence and banged on the door and cursed about her children Friday around 6 p.m.
A man in the 2900 block of FM 1194 said the security company technician he’d had a verbal altercation with already was back at his residence, despite his complaints to the company.
Someone in the 100 block of Spain Road reported getting threatening messages through social media around 3:25 a.m. Friday.
Someone also reported getting threatening messages through social media in the 1100 block of Benton Drive at 1:11 a.m. Sunday.
A woman in the 100 block of FM 843 told deputies she was assaulted by a family member and that she intends to pursue charges.
A woman in the 200 block of Dogwood Lane told deputies she was assaulted by someone she knew Friday night and wished to pursue charges.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Ben Williams Road following an assault about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident report said both parties were already separated and that one person was taken by private vehicle to get medical treatment.
Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Ted Trout Drive where an assault occurred at 2:48 a.m. Sunday. A woman said she was attacked by someone she knew and had received treatment for her injuries at a local emergency room.
A man in the 2500 block of ZS Roberts Road said he got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend as he gathered his belongings to leave about 9 p.m. Friday.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress in the 2800 block of O’Quin Road at 6 p.m. Sunday. A woman said she had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend after he followed her home. She did not wish to pursue charge, but wanted the incident documented.
Deputies responded to a house in the 200 block of Pine Street where there was a physical altercation between siblings at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The deputies were told the fight happened the day before.
A man in the 3600 block of FM 2251 said while in his home he heard what sounded like glass shattering and saw a truck leaving quickly Saturday just after midnight. The rear window of his truck was shattered.
After a deputy was dispatched to FM 328 where a pickup truck was blocking traffic, he saw the front tire was missing. He made contact with the owner who requested a wrecker company pick up his vehicle.
Someone in the 400 block of Hoskins Avenue reported that their silver 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 with 20-inch black rims, valued at $18,000, was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.
Someone stole two firearms from the 100 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 9 p.m. Sunday.
A woman in the 900 block of IR Hannah Road told deputies that two people came into her home and stole her laptop and a desktop computer monitor about 9:30 p.m. Friday. As they were leaving, one stabbed the rear passenger tire of one of her vehicles with a knife.
A man in the 100 block of Stubblefield Drive said someone stole his toolbox, which contained miscellaneous tools and sockets, sometime Friday night.
Animal Control made contact with a man in the 100 block of Walnut Ridge Road regarding a stray dog that keeps coming up to his business.
Someone in the 600 block of Lowery Sawmill Road reported that someone drove onto his property, digging ruts and littering at 5:17 p.m. Sunday.
Belisha Renee Turner, 58, surrendered herself to Angelina County for an active warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger about 6 p.m. Friday.
Jeremy Dade Johnson, 42, surrendered himself to Angelina County for an active warrant for criminal nonsupport.
Roberto Garcia Jr., 23, surrendered himself to Angelina County for an active warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Nicholas Clarence White, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on warrants for the failure to control speed and for public intoxication.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Andrew Buck Davis, 28, of Huntington, on a warrant for the forgery of a financial instrument.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sentwilia Ellis, 42, of Lufkin, on warrants for the bond surrender on charges of possessing marijuana and the failure to appear for a possession of marijuana charge.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested San Juan Martinez Jr., 40, of Lufkin, on a warrant for the sex offender’s duty to register for life within 90 days.
The Angelina County Jail housed 239 inmates as 5:40 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.