Someone stole some Blooming Peony & Cherry scented Glade candles from a store in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Someone stole a boat sometime between midnight Tuesday and 11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Fuller Springs Drive.
A man told he police he might have acquired a fake bill from a restaurant in the 100 block of South Timberland Drive Friday evening.
A woman tried to make a purchase with fake money at a business in the 800 block of North Timberland Drive around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. She said she didn’t know the bill was counterfeit.
The Lufkin Police Department made 10 arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Emmitt Ted Burney, 50, of Lufkin, public intoxication and two warrants for public intoxication; Tony M. Summers, 54, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Sophia Brown, 49, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for fictitious registration and no insurance; Gary Lee Colquitt, 37, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Eboni Wilkerson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance and defective or no tail lights; Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, two warrants for driving with an invalid license, one warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for no insurance; Joseph Shane Dowthitt, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping/failure to appear; Floyd Marcelius Barnes, 41, of Lufkin, attempted sexual assault; Laronda Denum, 52, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of a habitation; and Rodney Ledell Wyrick, 37, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and a warrant for public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Shaneke Devante Limbrick, 26, of Jasper, warrants for assault/family violence; Christopher Lynn Spencer, 32, of Lufkin, three warrants for no insurance, two warrants for no driver’s license and warrants for driving with an open container, displaying expired license plates, driving with an invalid license, expired registration, parked facing traffic, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, public intoxication, expired or no license plate on a trailer, failure to control speed and operating a vehicle with improper equipment; Candice Sabrina Lee, 39, of Lufkin, assault and a warrant for no insurance; Johnnie Elvaker, 55, of Zavalla, assault/family violence; Leche Leshay Henry, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Kevin D. Carter, 20, of Huntington, warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Chasity Deon Randall, 31, of Lufkin, Saturday on warrants for displaying expired license plates, no driver’s license and no insurance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Michael Burgin, 39, of Tennessee Colony, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Jesse Horace James, 34, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance; Melissa Dawn Mangum, 40, of Apple Springs, warrant for parole violation; and Kelly Denise Rains, 45, of Lufkin, warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The Precinct One Constable’s Office arrested McKinner Jerrell Dixon, 33, of Lufkin, Saturday on a charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension, a warrant for displaying expired license plates and two warrants for failure to appear.
The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
