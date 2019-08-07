Lufkin police arrested Dennis Brown, 37, on a charge of public intoxication following a report of him acting strangely in a convenience store in the 100 block of North Timberland Drive Monday evening.
Brown attempted to buy a drink, but didn’t have enough money and couldn’t comprehend that he didn’t have the money. He later admitted he had done “coke” three hours before the incident, but eventually said the last time he had done drugs was meth on Thursday, according to a Lufkin police report.
A man in the 1000 block of Mantooth Avenue reported his dog stolen Monday.
Someone stole a wallet in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive.
Someone stole tools out of a work truck at a motel in the 4300 block of South First Street Monday.
A man in the 1000 block of Tom Temple Boulevard said someone stole his bike.
Someone cashed checks on a closed account.
Someone stole a set of Power Beats from a vehicle in the 700 block of Markus Avenue overnight Monday.
A man in the 900 block of South Third Street said someone stole a gun out of his vehicle Monday.
A woman said someone made several fraudulent charges on her bank account Monday.
A man in the 200 block of Harvey Lane said someone stole his Xbox One and Playstation Monday.
A man reported several unauthorized charges on his bank account Monday.
A woman said she received a phone call from a man who told her she had won thousands of dollars and asked for her bank information. When she refused, he threatened her.
A man in the 1600 block of Old Homer Alto Road said he found a wallet on his property Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Ramon Jermaine Brooks, 41, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Christopher Flores, 22, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia; Floyd Marcelius Barnes, 41, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Youlanda Levette Whitaker, 45, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Leroy Standley Moore, 52, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Carl Jackson, 54, of Lufkin, warrant for assault; Francisco Padilla Jr., 39, of Lufkin, warrants for tampering/fabricating physical evidence, public intoxication, dog at large and traffic violations; and Karen Ranae Lewis, 50, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Ryan Chase Ponson, 23, of Pollok, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 228 inmates as 5 p.m. Tuesday.
