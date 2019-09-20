An animal control officer responded to a residence regarding a report of a couple of dogs in poor condition Thursday morning on Stubblefield Road. The officer met with the dog owners and the dogs appeared to be well cared for.
An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a Huntington man on a charge of no driver’s license around 1 a.m. Thursday after a vehicle pulled up beside the officer and said a vehicle that had just passed by was driven by a man who had attempted to steal a breaker box from their residence, according to a sheriff’s office report. The deputy caught up to the vehicle on Chimney Rock and conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the man’s arrest.
A motorist said someone he knows pulled out a handgun and fired several shots toward him from the open driver’s door window of the gunman’s vehicle around 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the 3400 block of Tom Holland Road.
Someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy items and receive change at a gas station in the 1700 block of North John Redditt Drive early Friday morning.
Someone used a counterfeit $100 bill with Chinese markings at a restaurant in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive Thursday night.
A man assaulted his child’s mother Thursday afternoon.
Someone shoplifted a crossbow from Walmart Thursday afternoon.
Someone damaged another person’s car after a road rage accident in the 600 block of East Lufkin Avenue on Thursday.
Someone made unauthorized charges on a man’s bank account.
Someone kicked the glass out of a screen door in the 100 block of Broaddus Street during a verbal disturbance on Thursday.
Deputies responded to the death of an infant on Thursday.
Deputies responded to a criminal trespass altercation between a mother and daughter in the 1400 block of Old Diboll Highway on Thursday.
Someone trespassed on a man’s property in the 200 block of Durant Road and looked through the man’s window.
A woman assaulted someone in the 300 block of Ramsey Road after she was not allowed to use a vehicle on Thursday.
A woman found a debit card on the ground in the 6300 block of FM 3150 on Thursday.
Someone broke the mirrors and damaged the radio and A/C units of a woman’s car in the 5800 block of FM 326 on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Brenda Alejandra Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, no driver’s license and a warrant for no driver’s license; Tracey Lee Colquitt, 43, of Lufkin, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Ismael Madera Ortega, 26, of Lufkin, fleeing police officer, no driver’s license and warrants for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and traffic violations; Georgie Lee Hurts Jr., 32, of Lufkin, warrants for open container – driver and traffic violations; Ricky Renard Haywood, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Joshua Edward Becerra, 29, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, driving while intoxicated; and Roland Dean Ingram, 36, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Randall Scott Havard, 46, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Joshua Ray Lee, age unavailable, of Peru, Indiana, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register; Christopher Shaun Knight, 36, of Lufkin, no driver’s license and warrants for traffic violations; Harvey Nathaniel Landers, 34, of Lufkin, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest with vehicle and a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Fermin Avila Jr., 36, of Lufkin, reckless damage or destruction and warrants for traffic violations; and Quincy Dayshone Casey, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance.
The Huntington ISD Police Department arrested Lucius Mathew Lafleur, 40, of Colmesneil, on warrants for theft from a nonprofit and traffic violations.
The Zavalla Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Brian Andrew Leviness, 27, of Zavalla, traffic violations; and Christopher Lee Glassey, 37, of Zavalla, driving while license invalid.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Juan Pablo Solis Jr., 18, of Lufkin, on a warrant for theft of firearm.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
