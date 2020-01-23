Someone stole a white 2016 Chevrolet 2500 with a 4-inch lift, black rims, a silver toolbox in the bed and damage to the rear passenger fender from the 200 block of Sandybrook Drive overnight Wednesday. The license plate is LXP5089.
Those who have information on the truck’s location are asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
A man attempted to rob a woman while she was stopped at a red light at South First Street and South Medford Drive around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman noticed movement to her left but paid no mind to it. She said a black male with a short, scruffy gray beard wearing a tan jacket moved quickly to her vehicle and opened the driver’s side door and demanded money.
She struggled to close the door, but the light turned green so she drove away and lost the suspect.
Those with information on this incident are asked to call Lufkin police at 633-0356.
Someone stole cash, boots and a cooler from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Hoskins Avenue Tuesday.
A known person cashed a woman’s checks.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Edward Nacho Alejos, 43, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Brandon Christopher Gillam, age unavailable, of Conroe, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Guillermo Uriel Olivares, 19, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Jose Salinas Tamez, 58, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture of a dangerous drug; Robert Dejuan Rogers, 30, of Lufkin, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Elvonzo Patton, 63, of Lufkin, assault and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: John Richard Burch Jr., 35, of Lufkin, assault of a public servant, failure to identify, resisting arrest and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and no vehicle registration; Sharon Cox, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Jasmine Breanna Mooney, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and prohibited substances in a correctional facility; and Jason Robert Hilliard, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, no driver’s license.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Juan Jose Villanueva, 67, of Lufkin, on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Dewayne Falvey, 32, of Groveton, on warrants for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Alicia Rachell Meeks, 31, of Pollok, on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 228 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
