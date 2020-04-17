Lufkin police arrested Bobby Rodenbough in the 300 block of York Drive after he led officers on a one-minute chase in his vehicle before abandoning it in the middle of Tulane Drive after a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. Rodenbough was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, beakers, six bottles of psuedoephedrine hydrochloride and a pipe, the report states.
A complainant in the 2300 block of O’Quinn Road reported a dead chicken and the neighbor’s dog in her yard.
Another complainant in the 500 block of Davisville Road reported his neighbor’s dog was back in his pasture with his cattle.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 69 south to corral a loose cow off the road and back into a pasture.
A deputy responded to state Highway 103 west to search for a loose goat standing in the roadway, but the deputy was unable to locate the goat.
Deputies in the 4900 block of Ted Trout Drive arrested Fred Allen Adcock, 39, on a charge of burglary of habitation after responding to a disturbance.
Someone in the 4000 block of FM 2021 reported a gathering of more than 10 people inside a business-type building. A deputy made contact with the owner, who said he would have people leave.
Someone tried to purchase Xanax with a fraudulent prescription in the 1000 block of West Frank Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Someone cashed fraudulent checks in the amounts of $800 and $500 in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
An evicted renter stole commercial shelving valued at $1,950 in the 1600 block of West Frank Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Someone used a stolen credit card at a business in the 2500 block of Daniel Mccall Drive around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A woman reported receiving a fake $100 bill in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A woman in the 1700 block of Frank Avenue said she was being harassed on social media around 2 a.m. Thursday.
A man was arrested for assault in the 300 block of South John Redditt Drive around 4 a.m. Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Johnny Coby David Long, Class C assault; and Juan Xavier Silva Jr., 35, burglary of a habitation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Karen Lynn Thingvold, 34, on a charge of criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
