No injuries were reported at a house fire in Hudson on Monday night.
The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Rollingwood Drive at 9:47 p.m. Crews found a single-story residential home ablaze when they arrived on the scene.
A ladder truck, two tanker trucks and one utility truck responded from Hudson. They also requested aid from the Central Volunteer Fire Department for additional tankers and manpower.
Angelina County deputies responded to the 1300 block of Nash Road where a woman told deputies that her boyfriend took her vehicle after an argument. She didn’t want to pursue charges, she just wanted her vehicle back.
A woman said she has been providing housing for a family member and their eight dogs in the 1700 block of Ray Fisher Road. Her neighbors have called and complained about the dogs being aggressive. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
A deputy responded to a home in the 600 block of H.H. Allen Road on Monday where someone had let their intoxicated family member stay the night. That morning, the person had begun yelling and would not leave. The deputy separated the parties.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a juvenile and babysitter about noon Monday.
Someone stole a weedeater from the 700 block of Wilkerson Road.
Rebecca Kay Werner, 22, was arrested on charges of assault/family violence after a deputy responded to a disturbance between Werner and a sibling in the 1000 block of Benton Drive.
A deputy checked the condition of a horse that was tied to a tree in the 100 block of Virginia Road at 2:41 p.m. Monday. The deputy made contact with the person caring for the horse and the case was forwarded to Animal Control.
A man reported that someone is misusing his debit card while he is incarcerated.
A deputy was dispatched to a local emergency room at 3:43 p.m. Monday after someone was bitten by a family dog.
A man reported his Samsung work phone and company check were stolen from his unlocked Ford Focus between noon and 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Ford Chapel Road.
An office trailer at a work site in the 100 block of Commerce Center Drive was burglarized between 3 p.m. Friday and 8:44 p.m. Monday.
A vehicle was damaged between midnight Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
Bank deposits were stolen from a business in the 4500 block of S. Medford Drive between 8:36-8:40 a.m. Monday.
A trailer was reported stolen from the 3200 block of S Medford Drive sometime in the week of Dec. 21-27.
Fraudulent checks were written on a man’s account between Oct. 10 and Dec. 10.
A gun was reported stolen from an unlocked shed behind a house in the 500 block of Humanson Avenue.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Abel Castillo, 30, of Lufkin, on warrants for assault/family violence and failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dacious Damyious Adams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, for possession of marijuana; Devin Jamal Williams, 25, of Lufkin, for possession of marijuana and the unlicensed carrying of a weapon; and Phillip Michael Smith, 64, of Lufkin, on warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of driving with no license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operation of a vehicle with the wrong plate, the display of expired license plates, theft and failure to stop at an intersection.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Cody Clayton Williams Sr., 33, of Freeport, on a warrant for criminal nonsupport.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
