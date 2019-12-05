Someone assaulted a woman while she tried to break up a fight on Tuesday.
Someone stole items from a storage building in the 1700 block of East Denman Avenue on Tuesday.
Someone stole a payment check in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue on Tuesday.
Someone stole items from a home in the 100 block of Parkview Circle on Tuesday.
Police cited a man for theft at Walmart on Tuesday.
A man assaulted his father on Tuesday.
Someone stole a man’s cellphone and money in the 800 block of Martha Street on Tuesday.
Someone stole a chihuahua in the 900 block of Circle Drive on Tuesday.
Someone stole a man’s cellphone and cash in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive on Tuesday.
A vehicle struck a Lufkin Fire Department ambulance that was parked outside Panther Gym for a medical emergency on Tuesday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Kelly Michelle Tamez, 30, of Groveton, theft; James Spencer, 54, of Groveton, theft; Colby Dwayne Day, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and expired driver’s license; Jayanti Rakesh Patel, 54, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Andrea Karlise Starghill, 45, of Nacogdoches, warrant for credit/debit card abuse; Jadarius Dewayne Davis, 21, of Lufkin, warrants for assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct; and Allan Chad Carnes, 49, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Shandalei Leilani Guinn, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for credit/debit card abuse; Jerry Wayne Jeffery Jr., 46, of Lufkin, theft; and Victor Isiah Price Sr., 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: John Thomas Chance Jr., 24, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility; Zaharinna Kuliema Williams, 36 of Houston, Harris County warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child; and Ellis Tyree Jackson, 50, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of theft.
The Angelina County Jail housed 195 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
