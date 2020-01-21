LDN Police Reports

The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release incident reports Monday.

The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Corey Devante Hadnot, 39, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Patrick Arnold Flores, 20, of Lufkin, assault; Julian Luman, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Harry Alexis Morales, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Randall Keith Graham, 55, of Hudson, warrants for public intoxication; and Stephanie A. Garza, 17, of Lufkin, warrant for assault.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Victor Alvarado Alva, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, no driver’s license; Rachel Nicole Deboer, 36, of Tyler, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, walking with flow of traffic and possession of a controlled substance; and Steven Lee Donoho, 25, of New Braunfels, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.

The Hudson Police Department arrested Joshua Kelley, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for sexual assault.

The Angelina County Jail housed 228 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

