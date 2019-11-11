Someone driving a Cadillac CTS allegedly had marijuana in the center console of their car in the 1300 block of Johnson Avenue on Saturday.
Someone lost their hydrocodone in the 4500 block of Ellen Trout Drive on Saturday.
Someone stole a trailer valued at $1,500 in the 3000 block of Paul Avenue between Nov. 6 and on Saturday.
Someone stole an Apple iPhone XS Max valued at $1,300 in the 1200 block of Jordan Avenue on Saturday.
Someone stole a TV in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jacolby Shaun Jones, 30, of Lufkin, on a charge of stealing $38 worth of items, including a DVD, blankets and a backpack, from Walmart on Saturday, according to a police report.
Someone found counterfeit money in the 1000 block of Duren Street on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Jeremy Jevon Patton, 32, of Lufkin, two warrants for no driver’s license and warrants for driving with an invalid license, displaying expired license plates, no insurance and assault; Doddrick Lee Argumon, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for speeding and driving with an invalid license; Nikia Tyrone Johnson, age unavailable, of San Augustine, assault/family violence; and Pedro Mendoza, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Luther Willis, 47, of Marshall, public intoxication; Fernando Santos Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated with an open container; and Daniel Wayne Hartfield, 32, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and warrants for displaying expired license plates, no driver’s license and no insurance.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Bryant McClendon, age unavailable, of Livingston, on Sunday on a charge of driving with an invalid license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Gladys Guerrero, 33, of Diboll, on Sunday on a charge of DWI.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
