Three dogs came onto a woman’s property in the 3300 block of Tom Holland Road and attacked her goat Saturday night. She said the tried to intervene but the dogs started coming at her.
Someone reported a stray dog jumping on her grandmother, causing her to fall, on Friday. The granddaughter tied up the stray and requested the dog be picked up by animal control, which explained the leash law to her.
Someone stole the cash box/honor vault at the entrance to Hanks Creek Campground on Friday.
A resident in the 100 block of Wilcox Lane attempted to get a loan on Friday and was denied due to a freeze on her credit. She told authorities she doesn’t know what loans, if any, were opened in her name or why her credit was flagged.
Two brothers got into a physical fight over ownership of some sheet metal one of the brothers dropped off Friday afternoon in the 9600 block of FM 58. One of the brothers left the scene before Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, and they found him at a different location.
Someone in the 400 block of Billy Clark Road called animal control about a stray dog that appeared to be in bad condition hanging around Friday afternoon. Upon animal control’s arrival, the dog left the area.
Someone called a woman in the 2500 block of FM 843 and asked for her Social Security number Friday afternoon. The caller said someone was using the woman’s Social Security number and they wanted to make sure they had the right person.
A woman said she was assaulted by someone she knows as she was moving out and loading her vehicle in the 1400 block of SM Tucker Road. She said she left her vehicle because she was out of gas and contacted a ride. She told authorities she received a call Friday that her vehicle had been towed off and said she believes someone she knows sold it for drugs.
A man in the 100 block of Pin Oak Street said Friday that he’s been having issues with his neighbor, who he also believes is having people harass and threaten him.
A woman in the 6500 block of FM 58 said she bought a new vehicle online and never received it.
Deputies pulled a vehicle over because its tail lights were out and arrested the driver on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
A woman in the 1500 block of Ralph Nerren Road said she received a fraudulent text alert regarding her debit card being used in California around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
A deputy sitting stationary saw a vehicle speeding on state Highway 94 around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. The deputy pulled out onto the highway, followed the vehicle and reportedly saw the vehicle crossing over the line multiple times and nearly striking the guardrail. After a traffic stop, the deputy arrested the driver on a charge of driving while intoxicated (second).
A deputy saw a stationary vehicle at Loop 287 and FM 58 around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, turned his spotlight on the vehicle and saw a man run off in the wood line. The vehicle then left and the deputy drove to the spot where the vehicle had been stopped and found several boxes that appeared to be electronic merchandise packaging. The deputy then caught up with the vehicle and pulled it over, and a Lufkin police officer arrived and said a burglary had just occurred at a local business. Tezmon Terrell Ross, 26, of Humble, was arrested on charges of burglary of a building and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities are investigating a report of a person found dead at a residence on FM 1475 Saturday morning.
Some people she knows got into a verbal argument with a woman and pushed her down, causing her pain, in the 1400 block of SM Tucker Road Saturday morning, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Deputies on Saturday asked a man to stop harassing a woman who lives in the 2300 block of Scotty Beard Road on social media.
A woman said someone she thought was her boyfriend entered her bedroom at a home in the 1200 block of FM 706 south. When she woke up Saturday morning, the house was empty. She then contacted her boyfriend, who said he was still at work.
Someone stole money from a desk drawer at a home in the 400 block of Rodeo Drive sometime last week.
Someone has been harassing a man in the 400 block of Forsythe Road through numerous phone calls and text messages.
Someone shot a gun during a physical fight about child custody in the 900 block of McCarty Road Saturday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Deputies arrived at a disturbance in the 1200 block of Porterville Road stemming from an argument over the care of the residence and the yard Saturday afternoon. All parties involved had separated prior to the deputy arriving.
A woman said her neighbor’s dogs were in her backyard in the 2100 block of Richardson Road Saturday night, and complained about prior encounters with those dogs attacking her dogs. An hour later, she found her daughter’s dog dead in the backyard, according to a sheriff’s office report.
A deputy was sent out to The Country Club on U.S. Highway 69 south in regard to a man stumbling on the side of the road. The man had a strong odor of alcohol and difficulty standing so he was arrested on a charge of public intoxication, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Someone driving a woman’s car stopped the car and forced the woman and another passenger out of the vehicle at FM 842 and Hubert Carroll Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Someone broke into a truck and opened the middle console, triggering the alarm system, but didn’t take anything around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Blackburn Switch Road.
A man blocked his ex-wife on FM 842, making it impossible for her to drive past him to get to work, according to a sheriff’s office report. The woman wanted his behavior documented.
A man made an improper lane change and almost struck a patrol unit, causing the deputy to veer in order to keep from getting hit, at U.S. Highway 69 south and FM 326 north Sunday morning, according to a sheriff’s office report. The deputy pulled him over and the man apologized, saying he was looking for his dogs. He was then arrested for multiple warrants.
A woman assaulted a juvenile relative with a golf club in the 100 block of Womack Road Sunday morning, according to a sheriff’s office report. Before deputies could arrive, the woman left. A short time later, another agency found her vehicle and pulled her over, but she repeatedly refused to get out of her vehicle. A deputy was able to get in the vehicle and she was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to the report.
A woman got upset with a family member who was gathering her things to leave and assaulted her Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Old Diboll Highway, according to a sheriff’s office report. The victim doesn’t want to press charges but wants the woman to move out.
A woman has sent multiple harassing text messages to her child’s father with whom she is in a custody battle in the 4000 block of FM 2251, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Deputies arrived at a disturbance in the 700 block of McCarty Drive in which both parties admitted arguing but neither wanted to give further information Sunday night. Both parties agreed to separate.
Someone let the air out of a woman’s $15 tire in the 1500 block of Cimmarron Street sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 8:20 a.m. Monday.
Someone stole $300 worth of tools, a $450 jump box and a $100 floor jack from an auto shop in the 1400 block of East Denman Avenue sometime between 4 a.m. Sunday and midnight Monday.
Someone used the information of a woman in the 700 block of Myrtie Street to open a fraudulent account in her name sometime between June 3 and Monday.
A woman cut another woman with a box cutter during a fight in the 700 block of Henderson Street around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Lufkin police report.
A woman was assaulted Monday afternoon.
A man assaulted another man Monday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Mervin Nicholson, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation from Austin; Harry Alexis Morales, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for no insurance, three counts of driving with no driver’s license, improper plates and defective brakes; Rhonda Wright Humphries, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for display of expired license plates and no insurance; Bryson Jamar Jones, 33, of Mansfield, Louisiana, warrant for assault causing bodily injury of a date or family member; Charles Wesley Ouchley, 57, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for theft, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of public intoxication; Christopher Eric Dwire, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for expired license plates, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding; and Larry Frank Caddenhead, 44, of Lufkin, for possession of marijuana and a warrant for motion to revoke probation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Laquianta Shareka Randolph, 28, of Houston, warrant for driving with an invalid license; and Brian Hughes Dewberry, 47, of Huntington, driving with expired registration and no driver’s license.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Felipe Rivera Jr., 23, of Lufkin, on a warrant for property theft;
The Angelina County Jail housed 220 inmates as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday
