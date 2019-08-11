A man said that someone entered his motel room, stole money and injured his female weenie dog, causing her to whine and limp on her front right leg, in the 1700 block of South First Street between 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday.
Someone stole a Harley Davidson panhead motorcycle valued at $3,000, Harley Davidson curios valued at $20, reloading equipment valued at $50 and a television out of a vacant residence in the 900 block of Fuller Springs Drive between 8 a.m. July 15 and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Someone reported credit card abuse in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street between 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday.
A man stole a pack of Newport 100 cigarettes valued at $7 and a 30-pack of Bud Light valued at $30 from a gas station in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive Thursday.
A woman fired a .22 revolver handgun into the air in the 1500 block of Keltys Street Thursday.
Someone reported forgery in the form of counterfeit bills in the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive Thursday.
Someone reported drug paraphernalia in the 2500 block of South John Redditt Drive Friday.
A woman said that someone damaged her Nissan Rogue in the 1800 block of East Denman Avenue between 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Someone said that a family member of a previous client called and threatened a nurse at a facility in the 900 block of Hill Street Friday.
Someone stole a Blue Galaxy Note 9 cellphone in a purple case from Walmart between 3 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
Someone burglarized a home in the 200 block of Percy Simond Avenue between 5:45 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Someone stole a canopy valued at $100 from the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at the Lufkin Mall Friday.
Someone said a check was forged on a government account in the 200 block of East Lufkin Avenue between 8 a.m. and noon Friday.
A woman said her son stole her window air conditioning unit in the 300 block of Everett Street between 8 a.m. Monday and noon Friday.
Someone said the entire driver’s side of a Buick Verano, valued at $2,000, was keyed in the 100 block of Parkview Circle between 9 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
Someone said there were suspicious charges on a bank account in the 2600 block of South John Redditt Drive between May 20 and July 31.
Someone damaged property in the 300 block of Mill Street between midnight Tuesday and midnight Wednesday.
The driver of a Lincoln was stopped for a traffic violation and cited for marijuana paraphernalia in the 100 block of Abney Avenue Friday.
Someone stole fishing poles from an apartment in the 100 block of East Burke Avenue between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.
Lufkin police arrested Crystal Yvette Gresham, 54, of San Antonio, on a charge of stealing an LG Stylo 4 cell phone valued at $250 in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue between 2 and 10 p.m. Friday.
A woman said her Ford Explorer was keyed in the 100 block of Maas Street between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Sergio Ibarra, 27, of Temple, warrant for assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury; and Michael L. Barlow, 61, of Lufkin, six warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Johnny H. Truett, 56, of Huntington, warrant for driving while intoxicated; and Charles Ray Smith Jr., 51, of Diboll, DWI.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Joseph Ethan Collier, 44, of Huntington, Friday on a warrant for theft.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Christopher Wayne Tamez, 39, of Diboll, Friday on a warrant for stalking.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Gilbert Naylor Sanders, 57, of Huntington, Saturday on a warrant for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 223 inmates as 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.