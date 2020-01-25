An Angelina County game warden responded to a trespassing complaint regarding two individuals who were found in their Jeep after it got stuck inside a hunting club Jan. 4. The driver was arrested for criminal trespassing and for a warrant issued by Lufkin police.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered the Jeep they were driving was stolen from a hunting club in Trinity County and used in a robbery, according to a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Additional charges were filed for theft.
While a Cherokee County game warden worked an area where several deer had been shot from the road in recent months on Jan. 4, he noticed a truck nearing his location at a very slow pace and stopping twice, according to a TPWD press release. Through his binoculars, he could see a subject exit the vehicle’s passenger’s side and walk into a pasture.
Using thermal imaging, the game warden could see the subject walking up the hill adjacent to his location. A short time later the subject started shining a light, which led him to believe that the subject was looking for something, the release states.
The warden approached the subject’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. When he approached the driver, he asked the driver what they were up to and the driver replied, “Not any good,” according to the release.
The driver told the warden that his buddy was out in the field looking for a deer he had shot earlier in the evening. The warden had the driver call his buddy and tell him it was in his best interest to return to the truck.
Once the warden was able to make contact with the “shooter,” it was determined that he and his wife had been driving by, about 5:30 p.m., and saw a small buck on the hillside and the subject took a shot at the buck with his .17 caliber rimfire rifle. At the shot, the deer seemed to drop so the subject took his wife home and planned to come back and pick up the deer with his buddy, the release states.
Despite searching by all parties, including the landowner, the deer was never recovered. Cases are pending through TPWD.
A dog chased a child in the 1100 block of Box Car Road Thursday.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between a couple in the 200 block of Dogwood Lane Thursday.
Someone ran over a gravesite at Davis Colonial Cemetery Thursday. The driver of the vehicle may have gotten stuck in the mud and hit the gravesite while trying to get out.
Someone fraudulently used a woman’s Social Security number.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday.
Arrests and charges included: Amanda Ebarb, 20, of Lufkin, warrant for prohibited weapon; Dakotha Sheyenne Helton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft; John Gabriel Flores, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and assault/family violence; Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 50, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for two counts of public intoxication; Nicholas Dustin Chase Odom, age unavailable, of Zavalla, disorderly conduct; and Greg Deangelo Arnett, age unavailable, of Lufkin, terroristic threat of family/household.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests late Thursday and early Friday.
Arrests and charges included: Joey Austin Bonilla, 24, of Pollok, warrant for deadly conduct; Cori Deanne Smith, 31, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Dustin Robert Dale Greer, 30, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, and warrants for possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Mason Lane Bailey, 30, of Zavalla, warrant for speeding; Christopher Allan Kalb, 50, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Wallard Robert Forsythe, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for theft; Jennifer Kristine Thompson, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Patrick Shawn Butler, 39, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for parole violation, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Triston Rance Dewberry, 23, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify, no driver’s license and warrants for parole violation and possession of marijuana; Gregorio Morado Jr., 37, of Diboll, warrants for sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child — sexual contact; and Cody Wayne Hill, 23, of Huntington, traffic violations.
The Zavalla Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday.
Arrests and charges included: John Raymond Wilson, 36, of Huntington, warrant for theft; and Jose Fredy Vargas, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, driving while license invalid.
The Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested Artrell Lee Taylor, 17, of Lufkin, on a warrant for theft.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested McTavish Raymond, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 234 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
