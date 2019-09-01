The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Breion Vashon Johnson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; John Steven Reid, 49, of Lufkin, two warrants for no insurance, two warrants for displaying expired license plates and three warrants for no driver’s license; Elisha McMahon, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of habitation and assault/family violence; Jorge Junior Lopez, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for expired driver’s license; and Natalie Ann Stump, 36, of Lufkin, two warrants for theft, one warrant for no insurance and one warrant for no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Fadarren Demon Crump, 21, of Mansfield, Louisiana, warrants for burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle; Timothy Wendell Goad, 28, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and terroristic threat; and Abra Nancy Nicol, 30, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Victor Keith Lee, 34, of Zavalla, Friday on a charge for possession of a controlled substance.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Levi Lyndell Duncan, 35, of Zavalla, Friday on a warrant for speeding, two warrants for driving with an invalid license and two warrants for violating promise to appear.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Melissa Michelle Natoli, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation; Jimmy Julian Aguilar, 28, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance; and Juan Aguilar, age unavailable, of Lufkin, four warrants for no driver’s license, two warrants for speeding and warrants for displaying expired license plates, no insurance and driving with an open container.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
