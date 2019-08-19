Someone damaged a door and broke into a mail room in the 2600 block of South First Street between 8 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Someone in a Buick LeSabre was captured on surveillance footage trespassing at HEB grocery store Saturday.
Someone busted out a patio window in the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane Saturday.
Someone reported indecent exposure in the 1900 block of West Frank Avenue Saturday.
Someone found a debit card in the 900 block of Pershing Avenue Saturday.
Lufkin police arrested Jarrad C. Jacobs, 51, hometown unavailable, on a charge of injuring an elderly person in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Allen Wood, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for harassment; Clifton Shane Kennedy, 42, of Zavalla, public intoxication; and Martin Alejandro Solis, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: William Wade Pierce, 46, of Huntington, public intoxication; Mykel Whitehead, 28, of Huntington, warrant for murder; and Paul LaFleur, 52, of Lufkin, two warrants for theft, a warrant for no driver’s license and a warrant for speeding in a work zone.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Juan Jose Villanueva, 67, of Lufkin, Saturday on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Araceli Garza May, age unavailable, of Lufkin, Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
The Angelina County Jail housed 226 inmates as 1 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.