Someone dumped a deer carcass in a man’s driveway in the 100 block of Palmer Ivy Road on Sunday.
Someone threatened a woman about her dogs on Sunday.
Someone damaged several mailboxes in the 2200 block of John Kolb Road overnight Sunday.
Someone broke into a shed in the 700 block of Thigpen Road and stole jewelry, jigsaws and a surround sound system.
A deputy transported an emaciated dog to the animal shelter. It appeared to have an injury on its face.
Someone damaged a man’s loader on Skipper Road on Saturday.
A woman said her neighbor’s dog was aggressive toward her and her children in the 100 block of Crippin Road Saturday.
Someone assaulted a woman on Saturday.
A woman found a wallet in her driver’s seat after someone moved her car.
Someone shot a hole in a man’s RV last Friday.
Someone used a woman’s identity to gain unemployment benefits last Friday.
Someone stole copper wire from traffic control boxes on U.S. Highway 59 north last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Matthew Paul Ford, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, open container — driver and driving while license invalid; Robyn Elizabeth Reeves, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for child endangerment and possession or transporting chemical with intent to manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Myrick Shepherd, 36, of Lufkin, failure to identify and warrants for theft, failure to identify, theft of service, bail jumping and failure to appear, and traffic violations; Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Robert Kenneth Sutcliffe Jr., 56, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Shanna Janae Ellison, 23, of Lufkin, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for accident involving injury/death, abandoning/endangering a child — criminal negligence, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Dusty Wayne Miller, 50, of Huntington, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear; Amanda Chellice Runnels, 36, of Huntington, warrants for two probation violations; Joshua Dalton Varn, 25, of Pollok, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Michael Jean Allen, 22, of Lufkin, theft of copper and burglary of building; and Guadalupe Torres Jr., 35, of Lufkin, theft of copper, burglary of building and possession of a controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Mark Perez, 33, of Diboll, on charges of two counts of assault/family violence, assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.
The Angelina County Jail housed 188 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
