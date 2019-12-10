Deputies responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 500 block of Twin Oaks Road early Saturday morning. The victim said two men assaulted him and discharged a firearm. Both suspects were placed under arrest. Jose Filigonia Garcia, 21, and Ranferi Hernandez, 20, both face charges of disorderly conduct.
Deputies arrested a man who is accused of evading arrest after a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. Logan James Anders, 29, is charged with a parole violation, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint and evading arrest with a vehicle. The deputy attempted to stop his vehicle on state Highway 103 east at 10:31 p.m. Friday because the vehicle had an expired registration. The pursuit continued for 9.7 miles before another agency deployed spike strips to stop Anders’ vehicle.
A man harassed a woman who later requested a criminal trespass warning against him Sunday.
Someone broke a window and tampered with a television at a home in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane Sunday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a sexual assault of a child.
Someone damaged a church sign in the 200 block of Felton Road Sunday morning.
Someone stole a trailer from a home in the 100 block of Oak Grove Sunday.
Several dogs bit a man in the 300 block of Pine Street Saturday.
Someone flattened a woman’s tires Saturday.
A dog attacked a man’s rooster in the 600 block of Neal Road Saturday.
Someone stole items from a woman’s vehicle in the 2400 block of FM 2109 Saturday.
A dog attacked another dog in the 300 block of Stringer Road Saturday.
Someone broke into the back door of a garage and took a four-wheeler, a trailer, a welding machine and an air compressor in the 3100 block of Tom Holland Road Saturday.
Someone stole two surveillance cameras in the 200 block of Redland Church Road Saturday.
Someone stole a truck, a trailer and tools from a work location on FM 2021 Saturday.
A man accidentally shot himself in the hand last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jessie Austin Lee, 24, of Bronson, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and evading arrest; Cody Lynn Mangum, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for assault by threats and possession of drug paraphernalia; Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 49, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and public intoxication; Briane Elsie Jones, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and warrants for violation of promise to appear and failure to yield at stop sign; Kiona Deshae Coutee, 26, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct and warrants for failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Shaterreyia Freeney, age unavailable, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct; and Billy Wayne Dyson, 25, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and resisting arrest.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melvin Dewayne Dewalt, 44, of Lufkin, on warrants for duty on striking unattended vehicle and driving while license invalid.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Jennings Carroll Robertson III, 22, of Lufkin, on a warrant for aggravated assault.
The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
