Additional details oin the Tuesday night death of a Lufkin man have been released.
Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a service call about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Falcon Avenue. Tyler Castro, 33, was taken from the scene to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball.
Castro was struck in the back of the head with a baseball bat during an assault, the autopsy request signed by Ball states. Castro had heart trouble and no fatal trauma was found, his preliminary autopsy notes state.
ACSO investigated Castro’s death. Capt. Alton Lenderman said the autopsy cited natural causes in Castro’s death.
Witnesses to the scene said a struggle over a baseball bat occurred prior to the service call.
A dog bit a woman in the 1300 block of Walker Road Thursday morning.
Someone stole utilities and water from a lake house in the 400 block of Magee Road.
A man took his wife’s pickup out of town Thursday.
Someone made a fraudulent withdrawal from a woman’s bank account Thursday.
A known person sent someone threatening messages Thursday afternoon.
A man used an ax to strike several utility poles in the 100 block of Bobbitt Road Thursday afternoon. The poles were damaged and several cable lines cut.
Someone stole a five-gallon gas can from a barn in the 400 block of Sand Flat Road Thursday.
A man met with a subject in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 69 south to possibly trade vehicles Thursday. He took the other vehicle on a test drive and when he returned his own vehicle was missing.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Danny Allen Davison, 29, of Livingston, theft and warrants for theft, evading arrest, a parole violation and traffic violations; Alexander Zachary Duguay, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violation; William Thomas Dykes, 41, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Chasity Deon Randall, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Manuel Angel Soto, 44, of Lufkin, warrant for stalking; and Mercedez Taja Crisp, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Amanda Olivia Fuller, 41, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; Gary Alan Rule, age unavailable, of Pollok, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Seneca Cholla Mason, 32, of Lufkin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and warrants for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; Thomas Earl Smith, 49, of Zavalla, warrant for wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia; and Nicholas Paul Church, 24, of Denver, Colorado, warrants for two counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, bail jumping and failure to appear, and traffic violations.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Jason Darnell Banks Whitley, 32, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault/family violence and a warrant for a parole violation.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Terrance Darnell Sparks, 37, of Lufkin, on warrants for traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Michael Tabosh Harvey, 22, of Lufkin, on a warrant for burglary of a habitation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 241 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
