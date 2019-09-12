A man attempted to contact a utility company that has access to his property several times. The traffic from the company has caused dirt to fill his cattle guard, which is letting his cows walk across it. The company won’t return his calls.
Animal Control spoke with someone about custody rights involving a dog on Tuesday.
Someone signed up for utilities using a woman’s identity on Tuesday.
Someone stole a handbag from the 300 block of Smallwood Road on Tuesday.
A man assaulted his daughter’s ex-boyfriend regarding a dog purchased prior their relationship on Tuesday.
A shop owner discovered new evidence from a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of D.C. Lawson Road several months ago on Tuesday.
Someone made unauthorized charges on a woman’s credit card.
Someone used a woman’s credit card at a Houston-area Kroger on Tuesday.
A man broke the windows out of a woman’s vehicle on Tuesday.
Someone stole a Playstation 4 in the 300 block of Hopskins Street Tuesday.
A man said another man assaulted him on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included:Amanda Kay Pena, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jennifer Inez Kelley, age and hometown unavailable, warrant for public intoxication; Mike Hall, 37, of Chester, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Jerinatte Jayellen Dorsey, 23, of Lufkin, theft, and a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility; Charles Christopher Mosley Jr., 17, of Lufkin, theft; Joshua Clay Callaway, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of public intoxication; Cierra C. Thompson, age and hometown unavailable, theft; and Shawnta Bernice Bey, 36, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included:David Allen Sanders, 50, of Dallas, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Christopher Michael Rice, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while intoxicated and not secured by seatbelt-driver; Travis Layne Self, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for assault; James Brandon Wade, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Michael Burgin, 39, of Tennessee Colony, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance; and Cody Chris McKnight, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence-impeding breath/circulation.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Ronderious Narcisse Berry, 22, of Lufkin, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
