Someone left a purse and a Beretta 950 firearm with a black case, magazine and eight rounds in a restaurant in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive Saturday.
A man said his vehicles were burglarized and a blank temporary check was taken in the 1100 block of McGregor Drive Saturday.
Someone said a wallet and driver’s license, valued at $20, were stolen out of a Kia Forte in the 1500 block of May Street between 10 p.m. Friday and 3:40 p.m. Saturday.
Lufkin police arrested Michael David Sudduth, 47, of Lufkin, for a parole warrant and allegedly possessing a sunglass case containing methamphetamine baggies and straws after pulling over a Ford F-150 in the 200 block of South Timberland Drive Sunday, according to a police report.
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Delanious Jacopanix Sessions, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for passenger not wearing a seatbelt; and Martin Alejandro Solis, 24, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Jordan Tyler Williams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance; Kaula Marie Smith, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and driving with an invalid license; Marco Castillo, 18, of Lufkin, minor in consumption of alcohol; and Itati Alma, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested James Jacob Thompson, 32, of Lufkin, on a charge of failure to identify and two warrants for driving while intoxicated Saturday.
The Huntington Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Daylon Reece Johnson, 23, of Huntington, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Christina Anne Tillar, 40, of Huntington, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled.
The Angelina County Jail housed 242 inmates as 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
