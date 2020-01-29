Someone stole guitars from an office in the 100 block of Cordelia Street.
A woman reported her vehicle door was dented following a custody hearing at the courthouse Monday.
Someone burglarized a storage shed in the 400 block of Gaslight Boulevard.
Someone assaulted a woman Monday.
Someone stole sunglasses from the 4600 block of South Medford Drive Monday.
Someone stole prescription medications from the front seat of an unlocked vehicle in the 6600 block of FM 2109 Monday.
Someone stole a television and an Xbox from a home in the 200 block of FM 1818 Monday.
Someone stole about 200 feet of copper wire from the 1200 block of state Highway 103 east Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Desmin Edwards, 24, of Lufkin, theft, and a warrant for possession of marijuana; Samantha Allen Molina, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault; Breanna Delquaisha Brown, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Laura Frances Reppond, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, open container, failure too identify and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday.
Arrests and charges included: Karianna Gabrielle Harvey, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for evading arrest with vehicle, criminal trespass; Paul S. Taylor, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrant for duty on striking unattended vehicle; Michael Royce Tapley, 35, hometown unavailable, kidnapping and continuous violence against the family; Martin Tamez III, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for two counts of driving while intoxicated, bail jumping and failure to appear, expired driver’s license; Jessie Keith Hawley, age unavailable, of Huntington, falsification of drug test results, driving while license invalid and warrants for traffic violations; Candice Jean Hudspeth, 48, of Lufkin, assault against elderly or disabled individual; and Milton Dale Roberts, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for evading arrest with vehicle.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Jennings Carroll Robertson III, 22, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Lacy Savon Francois, age unavailable, of Houston, theft of firearm.
The Angelina County Jail housed 232 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
