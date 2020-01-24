Someone found a bullet hole that went into their laundry room in the back side of their home in the 3800 block of Fuller Springs Drive Tuesday afternoon. A few days earlier, they had heard a loud bang.
Animal control responded to the 200 block of Felix Weeks Road concerning the care of multiple dogs and their shelter Wednesday. The dogs appeared to be healthy, and the officer spoke with the dog owners about getting more shelter for the dogs.
A woman in the 100 block of Master Crafted Road misplaced her firearm Wednesday.
Someone tampered with mailboxes in the 400 block of Horseshoe Circle Wednesday.
Someone made fraudulent charges on a man’s credit card Tuesday.
A dog bit someone in the 200 block of Joshua Lane Tuesday.
A woman reported the theft of her mail that was located at another home in the 1100 block of Benton Drive Tuesday.
Someone reported a forgery on a document Tuesday.
Someone damaged a mailbox in the 200 block of Box Car Road Tuesday.
Someone reported seeing a dog tied to a tree in the mud behind a fence on Mimosa Street Tuesday.
Someone stole two firearms from a home in the 800 block of Sherwood Forest Circle Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Steven McKnight, 60, of Corsicana, criminal trespass; Jonathan Lee Jones, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Noah Ray Johnson, 21, of Lovelady, theft; and Kevin Donjuan Pickett Jr., 28, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation, assault/family violence and theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Arrests and charges included: Delia Avila, 20, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of habitation; Dominick Taylor Lowrey, 20, of Pollok, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Elric Lasalle Ross, 46, of Houston, warrants for bail jumping, failure to appear and fleeing police; Caralynn Brown, 31, of Huntington, resisting arrest and warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Terance Michael Grigsby, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; and James Earl Goolsby Jr., 64, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Amos Lewis Kiel Jr., 33, of Lufkin, theft, on a charge of criminal mischief and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 231 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
