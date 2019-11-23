A woman who contacted deputies about an assault met the officers holding a puppy. She wanted deputies to take the animal before she hurt it because it bit her child. The puppy belonged to her girlfriend and they had gotten into an argument. Neither party wanted to file charges; the child’s injuries were barely visible. Deputies advised both parties to work out a compromise with the dog after they calmed down.
Someone assaulted a man on Thursday over an issue that occurred more than six years ago.
An elderly woman came to a man’s house with a knife. After he had her leave, she went to another home.
A dog killed another dog in the 100 block of Briarhill Road.
Someone reported an assault Thursday.
A girl ran away from home and returned a short time later Thursday.
Someone deposited fraudulent checks in the 1700 block of Tulane Drive Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 12 arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Nicole Annay White, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; Edgar Garcia Jr., 21, of Nacogdoches, warrants for evading arrest, failure to appear-possession of marijuana and no fishing license; Jessie Austin Lee, 23, of Bronson, possession of drug paraphernalia; Lorynne Lorrie Allen, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Byrise D. Freeman, 58, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Christopher Chad Petty, 40, of Navasota, warrants for theft and disorderly conduct; Moises Santamaria Padierna, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and no driver’s license; Silver Lavern Choate, age unavailable, of Tyler, prostitution; Holly Lynn Mitchell, 35, of Omaha, warrant for theft; Luther Ray Williams, 52, of Lufkin, theft; Noal Price III, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of dog at large, two counts of failure to appear and traffic violations; and Hiriam P. Weisinger, 70, of Lufkin, duty on striking unattended vehicle and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Patrick Taylor Malone, 21, of Pollok, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Taylor John Wilcox, 32, of Huntington, warrant for forgery of a financial instrument; Joshua Reid McGaughey, 23, of Zavalla, public intoxication; Caleb McRae Womack, 19, of Huntington, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating unregistered motor vehicle and traffic violations; Pamela Diane Metcalf, 57, of Huntington, warrant for theft by check; and Kimberly Nicole Williams, 26, of Pollock, possession of a controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Miles Francouis Mathews, 19, of Missouri City, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Robert Lee Campbell Jr., 50, of Vidor, warrant for unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 191 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.