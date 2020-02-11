Two Angelina County women reported falling for what they now believe are scams in two separate incidents. In one, a woman received a message through social media stating she won a contest and entered her personal information. In the other, a woman said she sent a large sum of money to someone she just me.
Someone stole from TJ Maxx Sunday afternoon.
A woman’s roommate assaulted her Sunday night.
Someone stole a chainsaw from a home in the 800 block of Burton Avenue over the weekend.
A woman lost her phone off her truck in the Lowe’s parking lot Sunday afternoon. When she came back it was gone.
Deputies responded to an assault in the 300 block of Redd Road Sunday.
Someone attempted to make a purchase on a woman’s debit card Sunday.
A deputy met with a gunshot victim at a local ER Sunday.
Someone stole cash from a vehicle in the 300 block of Mt. Carmel Road Sunday.
A known person stole and sold an amplifier from a man’s home in the 700 block of Thigpen Road Saturday.
A dog killed a woman’s cat in the 1100 block of Rifle Road Saturday.
Deputies pursued a four-wheeler that was driving at a high rate of speed on Winston 8 Ranch Road last Friday. It eventually went off-road. Deputies followed the sound of the vehicle and could tell it was stuck. They found it without the driver. A computer check revealed the four-wheeler was reported stolen from another county.
Someone stole firewood from a home in the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 59 south.
Someone stole a firearm from a home in the 1800 block of FM 706 last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Jory Lagette Smith, 44, of Lufkin, failure to identify and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and no light on bicycle at night; Dennis Lewis Brown, 37, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and a warrant for public intoxication; Nikolas Gage Armstrong, 25, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Christopher Teal, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for deadly conduct – discharging gun across road and no driver’s license; Mason Chance Allen, age unavailable, of Pollok, warrant for forgery of a financial instrument; and Bryan Carl Albro, 38, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for three counts of public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Robert Paul Schaebele, 33, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Stephanie Hilton, 37, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Russell York, 38, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary of habitation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Allen Matthew Franklin, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for assault.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Ronald Marshall Martin Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for expired registration.
The Angelina County Jail housed 220 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
